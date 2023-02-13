MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Mondays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays starting Jan 23
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary: ‘Summer of Soul’
Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed. “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center
Register: 978-688-9560
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Mahjong
Mondays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Mondays
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)
Learn how to make Mushroom Pasta.
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425
Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org
ATKINSON: Understanding Bobcats in NH
NH Fish and Wildlife Steward shares information about bobcats in the state.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Basic Firearms Safety Class
6-10 p.m., Groveland Police Department, 181 Main Street
Cost: $100 (Must register and pay in advance.)
Info: www.grovelandpolice.com
Questions: Officer Fournier at efournier@grovelandpolice.com or 978-521-1212
NORTH ANDOVER: Galentine’s Day Floral Workshop
Celebrate your gal pals tonight! Each participant will learn how to create a thoughtful garden-inspired floral arrangement while using a romantic color palette and basic floral design fundamentals.
6-7:30 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $60 for Members, $75 for Non-members
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Meet the Author
Rev. Ngozi Robinson is an ordained American Baptist minister and impassioned writer, who brings together God, faith, spirituality, and meaning across genres in fiction and non-fiction. Refreshments and freebies will be available, along with autographed copies of all her books and times of conversation with the author.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Rolling Ridge Retreat & Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Info: www.rollingridge.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group
Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading non-fiction. New members are always welcome! February’s Book is “The Ground Breaking: An American City and its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Congressional Breakfast Forum
“A Special report from Washington: The Challenges and Opportunities Facing the United States in 2023”
7:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road
Cost: $30 for Chamber members; $50 for non-members and includes a hot breakfast buffet
Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Valentine’s Day
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting
Tuesdays
Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.
9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (ages 2-5)
Get your curious little ones out in nature with this guided play group.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1958) starring Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman.
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Anime Club (Ages 13-18)
If you are a fan of anime, or just curious about it, this is the club for you. Come to watch and discuss your favorite anime, draw manga, or just hang out!
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month they will be discussing “The Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
