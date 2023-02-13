MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays starting Jan 23

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

NORTH ANDOVER: Documentary: ‘Summer of Soul’

Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed. “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center

Register: 978-688-9560

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Mondays

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)

Learn how to make Mushroom Pasta.

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425

Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org

ATKINSON: Understanding Bobcats in NH

NH Fish and Wildlife Steward shares information about bobcats in the state.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Basic Firearms Safety Class

6-10 p.m., Groveland Police Department, 181 Main Street

Cost: $100 (Must register and pay in advance.)

Info: www.grovelandpolice.com

Questions: Officer Fournier at efournier@grovelandpolice.com or 978-521-1212

NORTH ANDOVER: Galentine’s Day Floral Workshop

Celebrate your gal pals tonight! Each participant will learn how to create a thoughtful garden-inspired floral arrangement while using a romantic color palette and basic floral design fundamentals.

6-7:30 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $60 for Members, $75 for Non-members

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Meet the Author

Rev. Ngozi Robinson is an ordained American Baptist minister and impassioned writer, who brings together God, faith, spirituality, and meaning across genres in fiction and non-fiction. Refreshments and freebies will be available, along with autographed copies of all her books and times of conversation with the author.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Rolling Ridge Retreat & Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Info: www.rollingridge.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading non-fiction. New members are always welcome! February’s Book is “The Ground Breaking: An American City and its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Congressional Breakfast Forum

“A Special report from Washington: The Challenges and Opportunities Facing the United States in 2023”

7:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road

Cost: $30 for Chamber members; $50 for non-members and includes a hot breakfast buffet

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Valentine’s Day

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting

Tuesdays

Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (ages 2-5)

Get your curious little ones out in nature with this guided play group.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1958) starring Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman.

10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Anime Club (Ages 13-18)

If you are a fan of anime, or just curious about it, this is the club for you. Come to watch and discuss your favorite anime, draw manga, or just hang out!

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month they will be discussing “The Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

