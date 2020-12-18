It was a marathon of a storm.
Plowing crews worked up to 18 hours over the course of a nasty nor'easter that dumped more than a foot of snow across the region Wednesday night and most of the day Thursday.
Only a few crashes were reported locally — none of them serious — and state roads were down to the pavement by mid-afternoon.
Nonetheless, the storm had a major effect on the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire, lingering much later in the day than expected.
"It was supposed to stop, or slow down, by noon and be gone by 2 p.m.," said Chris Cronin, director of Andover's Public Works Department. At 3 p.m., however, he said, "It's snowing hard now."
He called the National Weather Service and got a new prediction: "They promised it will be over by 4:30 p.m."
Bryce Williams, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said original predictions were that the storm would taper off between 2 and 5 p.m., and that snowfall in the Merrimack Valley would end by about 5 p.m.
"We had heavier accumulation before noon, but we had an idea it was going to continue to lightly snow" through the afternoon, he said.
Even when it wasn't snowing, the white stuff appeared to still be falling. The wind — with gusts up to 40 mph — also made it difficult to gauge whether it was snowing because the wind caused snow on the ground and rooftops to become airborne.
Williams said the average snowfall amounts were around 12 inches in the Merrimack Valley, with some spots seeing a little bit more — up to 13 inches in Andover, for example.
"For the most part, the Merrimack Valley is looking at 8 to 12 inches," he said.
An early start
Public works trucks started rolling in most communities Wednesday night, sanding and salting to treat roads before snow began falling.
"We came in around 9 p.m. and pre-treated the roads with salt as was pre-planned," said Haverhill Public Works Director Michael Stankovich, who estimated snowfall in some parts of the city reached 14 inches.
Haverhill sent out about 12 of its own pieces of plowing equipment, including dump trucks, tractors and pickup trucks, while private contractors hired by the city provided about 150 pieces of equipment of various sizes.
"They worked through the night and, as of Thursday afternoon, they were still on the job as the snow wasn't supposed to end until around 5 p.m.," Stankovich said.
"In the early morning hours the rate of snowfall was two inches an hour, making it difficult to see and plow, but overall they did a very good job for the conditions they encountered," he said.
In Andover, Cronin said he had 124 pieces of equipment out plowing, sanding and salting, covering about 200 miles of roads at the peak of the storm.
He said the consistency of the snow — light and fluffy — made it easier to clear the roads.
'Create childhood memories'
In Southern New Hampshire, the snowfall led to several school districts in the area designating Thursday a snow day, even though they are practicing remote learning — doing academic work online from home instead of in classrooms to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Londonderry officials posted online that their school district has enough instruction days built into the schedule that taking the snow day will have no negative effect on the school calendar.
Pinkerton Academy, also using a remote learning model, gave students a snow day off from all school work.
The Derry Cooperative School District, which recently joined other districts in moving to remote learning, designated Thursday a snow day as well.
"It is my hope that students will have fun, take time to enjoy the outdoors and create childhood memories, which can be a wonderful addition to this time of year, particularly in light of the significant challenges that everyone continues to face," said Derry Superintendent MaryAnn Connors-Krikorian in a letter to families.
Clear roads thanks to plows, public
In Haverhill, police reported four traffic crashes during the storm with no injuries. Police said there was very little traffic on the roads, particularly during the morning commute, which likely accounted for the low number of accidents.
Andover police spokesman Eddie Guy reported one minor crash on Elm Street with no injuries.
In Methuen, a contractor's plow truck reportedly caught on fire, but the driver was not injured, according to Public Works Director Pat Bauer.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said 80 contractors hired by the city and 20 public works plows "did an excellent job" clearing the streets. He also praised residents for keeping their cars off roads and obeying the on-street parking ban, which ends Friday morning.
The city used every means available to publicize the parking ban, including a reverse-911 call, social media postings and advertising on Spanish radio, officials said.
"The residents did a great job staying off the roads," Perry said.
Dave Wholley, public works director in Salem, New Hampshire, said townwide snow removal efforts were going well into mid-afternoon Thursday, despite some minor issues with equipment.
"It was nothing major," he said, "wiper blades falling off, nothing we couldn't get back up and running pretty quickly."
He said there was a number of minor crashes.
"There's been a lot of cars off the road," he said. "They're going a little too fast. The roads are plowed, but they need a final cleaning and we need to get treatment down."
In Lawrence, drivers were urged to stay off streets as plow trucks and sanders continued to work on the city's 6 square miles.
Extended snowfall
About 11 inches of snow had fallen by 3 p.m. Thursday in Lawrence, with flakes still "coming down at a pretty good clip," said City Councilor David Abdoo, who thanked his children, Elizabeth and Michael, for shoveling out their 54 Stevens Ave. home while he was working.
Police responded to numerous slip-and-slide and fender-bender crashes, but did not report anything with serious injuries overnight and during the day Thursday.
"Please stay off the roads if at all possible," said Detective Thomas Cuddy, spokesman for the Lawrence Police Department.
Mayor Daniel Rivera said residents need to move their cars overnight, allowing plow drivers to completely clean snow from areas.
Firefighters asked residents to shovel out hydrants so they would be easy to locate in an emergency. Fire Chief Brian Moriarty also issued a reminder for residents to shovel out snow-covered dryer and furnace vents at homes to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
Williams, the National Weather Service meteorologist, said the wind should die down and the sun will be out Friday, making for a "mostly dry and sunny day" in the 30s.
The following reporters contributed to this story: Jill Harmacinski, Breanna Edelstein, Madeline Hughes, Julie Huss and Mike Labella.