HAVERHILL — It has been years since children's books were available at the Cogswell School, which is being transformed into a community arts center called the Cogswell ArtSpace.
Starting this week, the books are back.
No, the school hasn't reopened. But there is a new, free lending library out front, brought to you by two 14-year-old Bradford girls, Makayla Moran and her friend Scarlett Martin.
Both graduates of the Hunking School, Makayla is entering her freshman year at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School while Scarlett is attending Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School.
One of the requirements for Makayla's Girl Scout Silver Award was to create a sustainable, community project. She recruited her friend to help and both hope to earn National Honor Society community service hours.
"I wanted to do something for children. And since I love reading, I want to give other kids a chance to have books as well," Makayla said. "They could go to the public library, but my Little Free Library doesn't require a library card and it's very accessible."
The box that houses books has two shelves and sports a hinged door and a window for peering inside. It was built by students at Greater Lawrence Technical School, which her Makayla's father graduated from. The box was recently installed with the help of Team Haverhill member Jeff Grassie.
"There are several other free lending libraries such as this in the city, including one in front of the historic hand tub house in Rocks Village," Grassie said. "The one in front of the Cogswell was nicely decorated and we hope that children and adults alike will enjoy borrowing from it."
Makayla, who registered her library with the nonprofit Little Free Library organization, has been in the Girls Scouts since first grade at the Bradford Elementary School.
She worked her way up from Daisy, to Brownie, to Junior, and to Cadet, which is her current ranking.
Now she' aiming for her Silver Award and hopes her lending library will help.
"Also, we have a younger troop and I wanted to show them they can achieve something as well," Makayla said.
She's launching her library with about 50 books, many of them from her and her friend Scarlett's collections and from members of her Girl Scout troop.
"I plan to restock it weekly or as needed," Makayla said. "Since I had access to books, I wanted other kids to have access to books as well."