HAVERHILL — There are two sure things in life: death and taxes.
Wanting to lessen its tax burden, the Lithuanian Cemetery is plotting to sell four parcels of land for single-family homes on a dead end street.
"We're never going to expand across the street and we were looking at lessening our tax burden. Secondly, we wanted to have some say as to what we were putting in there," said Kevin Masys, president of the Lithuanian Citizens Gedymino Club of Haverhill, which owns the cemetery.
The lots amount to almost 3 wooded acres directly across from the Montvale Street cemetery near Bradford Elementary School. The club currently owns about 10 acres in the area.
The smallest lot size is just under a half-acre, or 20,356 square feet, and priced at $185,000. The largest lot is listed at $210,000 and 40,317 square feet.
The house lots were all approved by the Conservation Commission, Masys said.
The sale will also help ensure the perpetual care of the cemetery.
"If we sold it as a big parcel then you don't know what's going over there. We didn't want to see a developer go in and put in a bunch of duplexes. We have nothing against developers, but we think this is better," Masys said.
"All the engineering work on the lots has been done," Masys said. "If you buy a lot, basically all you have to do is get the permits from the city and get building."
Offers will be accepted and reviewed in November, when a committee will present them to the club members to vote on what's accepted, according to Masys.
"Before you even get to the cemetery, there's a wooded area on same side that's ours," Masys said. "If we were to expand some day, it would be down that way instead of going up parallel to the (Bradford Elementary) school. It's something we may look at in the future to see what kind of plots we'd get out of it."
The club previously sold the property that the Bradford Elementary School sits on to the city.
When the Lithuanian Citizens Gedymino Club was first founded, it bought the land to house the cemetery as well as picnic grounds, according to Masys.
Founded in 1910 to assist Lithuanian immigrants with finding housing and jobs, as well as integrating into American life, the club now has about 65 members.
"Now that we don't have a need to do it, we maintain the heritage of the ethnicity of being Lithuanian. Eventually there won't be any purebred ethnic groups anywhere ... it's just the way society works now," Masys said. "All the ethnic groups used to live in their own neighborhoods, but we are a true melting pot."
A scholarship helps raise the club's community stance.
"There's a certain amount we hand out that's split over a four-year period," Masys said. "If it was $2,000, the scholarship would be four payments of $500. All we ask the recipient is to show documentation to keep in touch with us to show how they're doing."
Information on the lots can be found at Ram Engineering on Main Street or Shoe City Hardware on Winter Street, Masys said.