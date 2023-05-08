If a picture tells a thousand words, Thomas “Tomaso” Schena composed thousands upon thousands with his drawings of people throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
Schena, a local artist with connections to Haverhill, Plaistow and Newton, New Hampshire, died suddenly Friday in Newton at age 43.
He leaves behind a community of supporters impacted by his kindness and the happiness that came with each picture he drew.
Schena was known to sit in numerous booths at local restaurants and shops, equipped with his duffel bag filled with Crayola markers and white paper.
It became his passion to do this after a tragic car accident in 2011 that left him with serious injuries.
He would sketch his colorful renderings of the people in these places and surprise them with one-of-a-kind portraits.
His artwork even adorns the walls of his favorite hangouts.
He never had a schedule of where he would head on his bicycle to go draw, but a piece of him has been left where he landed.
Ashley Sundstrom of Newton reminisced on the impact Schena had on her daughter, Hadley.
She saw Schena drawing away at Southern New Hampshire restaurants such as Newton’s Hen House and The Pasta Loft in East Hampstead.
Her daughter always hoped he would be where they went so she could draw alongside him.
The two formed a bond.
“He would always be so kind and patient with her, allowing her to sit next to him and share all of his art materials, treating her like an adult,” Sundstrom said. “She loved it.”
Her daughter picked up on Schena’s techniques to focus on people in the restaurant and look to draw them like her buddy did — and like Schena, give the drawings away as gifts.
She doesn’t know if Schena was aware of the life lessons he taught Hadley, but is forever grateful for what he taught her.
“He helped teach my 5-year-old that it’s about what’s on the inside, that making people happy makes you happy,” Sundstrom said.
Rhonda Goggin met Schena at a Christmas party her work held at Rick’s Food and Spirits in Kingston.
She said he was there and joined them for the celebration. He drew her company, Tru Form Precision Manufacturing. Goggin spoke of the warmth he brought and said he had the best personality.
“He truly was an inspiration to spread kindness and color to this dark dim world,” Goggin said.
Others such as Laura White of Haverhill said Schena always made sure to add personal touches to his drawings, including nods to his subject’s favorite hobbies or profession.
White said he was “a sweet soul” who every Valentine’s Day handed out paper roses he made at different restaurants.
Jameson Hallahan, who worked with Schena in Plaistow, said he always had a great attitude despite health issues and it showed through his art.
“He was a rare gem of a human being,” Hallahan said.
Sisters Rebecca Coady of Plaistow and Samantha Subatch of Salem, New Hampshire, became close friends with Schena after meeting him while working at different Atkinson and Plaistow establishments.
Subatch said everywhere she waitressed, she would see him. The two sisters would also check in on him.
Schena drew countless pictures for both of them and their families, paying attention to details down to the necklaces they always wore. They said he would always make sure the photos reflected who he drew.
He would draw on anything — even pizza boxes — since he was resourceful, they added.
It’s all happy memories, as Subatch reminisces about him, including a dance party — which Schena commemorated with a portrait of the dancing sisters.
“He lit up the room and you couldn’t be around him and not smile,” Subatch said.
The two talked about how he went against the grain, and that was his charm.
He would ride his bicycle in the winter to drop of pictures at Coady’s store and refuse a ride home.
That was Schena.
They said his legacy will be his art and the joy it created.
Coady and Subatch said art will be promoted in his memory with anything as simple as donating coloring markers to schools.
Cindy Hutchinson of Haverhill got to know Schena over the last decade.
He frequented her house for different gatherings. She cherishes the drawings he made for her family and the conversations about life they had.
She said they often talked about the car accident he survived but that killed his brother.
Despite his brain injury, Hutchinson said he just wanted to bring joy to others.
“He’d say, ‘All I want to do is make people happy and make people smile,” Hutchinson remembered. “And he did.”
When he was recovering from the accident, the first thing he wanted to do was draw people, Hutchinson said he told her.
She said he rode his bicycle everywhere, traveling to spots around Haverhill and Plaistow and throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
He always wore the biggest smile, Hutchinson added.
“He made the world a better place,” she said. “He was definitely different, but that’s what made him unique. He was very humble.”
She recalled a birthday party she invited him over for. He surprised her with a large poster-sized drawing of everyone there a week later.
“Even if you left, he would remember the faces and still make the pictures,” she said. “All he needed to know was what color your eyes were.”
Like Hutchinson, Janet Hever of Haverhill felt Schena had a gift to capture people’s essence.
Hever first met Schena about 12 years ago outside Domino’s in Haverhill with her husband and granddaughter, Jordyn, who was only a few years old at the time.
Schena was on a bench outside. They joined him while waiting for their pizza.
Before they knew it, Schena slipped them a drawing he made of Jordyn. That was the first of many he drew of Hever’s granddaughter over the years.
Two years ago, Jordyn and her friends had their portraits drawn together by Schena at a local maple sugar event.
She’ll never forget the keepsakes that creating a frozen moment in time for her family.
“From 2 to 12 years old, he gave me my granddaughter’s childhood,” Hever said.
Hever said Schena’s presence is felt throughout the community.
“Everywhere you go in Haverhill, you see him,” Hever said. “It’s like a patchwork quilt. There are pieces of him everywhere.”
Raff’s Café in Haverhill is one of those places.
His artwork covers the walls. Schena even drew a mural of downtown Haverhill that wraps the front counter of the restaurant.
Those drawings are the reason Diane Ingram first learned about Schena.
She saw Schena’s drawings plastered on the walls of local restaurants, bars and retail stores.
She finally met him — and had her portrait drawn — at an event at a retail store in Plaistow.
“He was the kindest soul I ever met in my life, with a smile that warmed your heart,” Ingram said. “It was wild to see how quickly he could draw up your picture. Then, he’d look over at you with a smile on his face and hand it to you.”
She believes the reaction Schena received from surprise portraits throughout the community was part of the reason he did it.
The reaction would lit up his face with a huge grin, Ingram said.
Schena’s picture of Ingram hangs on her refrigerator.
She said she never met someone filled with so much positive energy and the loss will be felt by those who knew his work.
“It’s going to be different knowing this is the end of Tomaso’s pictures,” Ingram said. “But he probably has a lot more to see now and is making a picture of the world.”
