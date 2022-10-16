HAVERHILL — Local author Peter Clenott, 71, a Portland, Maine native, who has lived in Haverhill since 1998, recently released his fourth book, “The Unwanted,” a fictional story that takes place in Nazi Germany before, during and after World War II.
His next author talks are on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Nevins Library in Methuen followed by a talk on Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library.
His new novel begins with a 14-year-old girl named Hana Ziegler who is taken to a euthanasia center in 1939, where the Nazi’s were experimenting on their victims with various chemicals and gases before using them in concentration camps.
“This is a complex mystery novel in which a beatifical blonde German girl named Silkie, who graces the covers of Nazi propaganda magazines and a Jewish Munich police officer and detective who is sent to a concentration camp,” he said.
Clenott said his grandfather on his mother’s side, William Berman, prosecuted Nazis after the war.
“I researched the Nazis and what they were doing with experimentation on humans and on euthanasia, and the history of post war Germany – when Russian troops entered Germany and raped millions of German women, many of whom committed suicide along with their families,” he said. “Germany was in chaos after the war.”
And from this research came his new novel and a sequel, “The Unfound,” to be published, and potentially more sequels.
His first three books are “Hunting the King,” which is about an archeologist looking for the remains of Jesus during the Iraq War; “The Hunted,” a science fiction novel about a helicopter landing in the Amazon where an ancient civilization is discovered, and “Pandora Island,” which is about a girl who is raised in the Congo and communicates with chimpanzees using sign language.
