HAVERHILL — Local boxer Harry Gigliotti made history when he competed in the first ever Triller Fight Club "Triad Combat" match in the history of sports.
Traditional boxers, like Gigliotti, as well as MMA fighters, battled it out inside a triangular ring.
Gigliotti fought in the featherweight division against MMA fighter Jacob Thrall and won by split decision after five, two-minute rounds.
"No kicking, grappling or take downs were allowed, although MMA moves such as a spinning back fist, hammer fist, superman punching and clinching are allowed," Gigliotti said. "The match was really hard and I had to adjust really quickly."
Gigliotti said clinching was the hardest thing to adjust to but he used some Greco Roman style wrestling moves and at one point threw Thrall out of the ring.
"I won my match but Team Boxing lost to Team MMA after the scoring of seven matches," he said.
The event, with a performance by legendary rock band Metallica, was held Nov. 27 at Globe Life Field in Dallas, Texas, also known as Rangers Stadium, and was broadcast nationwide on Pay-Per-View.
Gigliotti said he learned of the event through his promoter and that the event's organizers contacted him to ask if he'd like to compete.
"They flew me to Dallas and also provided me with a room at the Renaissance Hotel," he said about his five-day stay in Texas.
To prepare for the match, Gigliotti had trained with his friend, muay thai MMA fighter Brendon "The Kid" Marotte at Haverhill Downtown Boxing.
"We did a lot of grappling, clinching and counter striking," said Gigliotti, who anticipates more events where traditional boxers battle MMA fighters.
"It's a brand new sport and we're all waiting to see what happens and how big our audience is," he said, noting the event drew an in-person crowd of 20,000 people. "It was the biggest crowd I've ever performed in front of."
In recognition of his being named the first winner of Triad Combat Boxing, Gigliotti was presented with a citation from Gov. Charlie Baker.
Gigliotti, 26, won the first Merrimack Valley Championship, a professional regional championship introduced this year and held in July at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham.
At the July event, Gigliotti, fighting at the welterweight level, beat Brandon Higgins, a national Golden Gloves quarter finalist from Chelmsford.