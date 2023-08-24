HAVERHILL — A food drive spearheaded by members of the nonprofit 411 Cares group resulted in 2,200 cans of tuna to help nourish people in need.
The group’s initial goal was 1,000 cans, but half way through the month long drive they more than doubled their goal, said 411 Cares founder Dee O’Neil.
“City Councilor Thomas Sullivan and 411 Cares often launch community-involved events together,” she said. “My vision for 411 Cares is to be a community-strong organization.”
Sullivan said he was happy to lend a hand.
“I have known Dee for many years and I love working together to create ‘community,’” he said. “I love that Dee gets citizens, businesses, and other nonprofits working together. 411 Cares has been helping the community for three years and has made and continues to make a great impact on the community.”
O’Neil and Sullivan decided to donate to local food banks anything over the initial goal of 1,000 cans, which 411 Cares saved for use in making lunches that volunteers deliver five days a week to the Veteran’s Mansion on Cedar Street as well as lunches delivered three days a week to Community Action’s Drop In Center located in the basement of the UU Church on Ashland Street, and also groceries that are delivered to 10 homebound elders once a month along with six struggling families.
“Many of the people we serve are always asking if we can make them tuna salad sandwiches for a change,” O’Neil said.
Sullivan helped promote the drive and also helped connect with local businesses that served as donation collection points. They included three Haverhill Bank locations in the city, G’s Texas Southern Flare on Washington Street; Battlegrounds Coffee Co. on Washington Street; CNA Stores on River Street and their Amesbury location; CITGO in Lafayette Square, Mobil on Upper Main Street, and STEM on downtown Washington Street.
About 1,200 cans were shared by various organizations in the city, including Sacred Hearts Parish, which on Tuesday received 205 cans of tuna packed in water, which the drive had requested from donors.
Pantry director Bill LaPierre welcomed the donation with open arms.
“We never receive enough tuna so we’re happy to receive this donation,” he said. “We just can’t get enough tuna, enough cereal and enough snacks so we end up having to buy them for the families we serve.”
LaPierre said his food pantry provides groceries to anywhere from 1,200 to 1,600 families a week, which is nearly double the amount being served prior to the pandemic.
“Our numbers are higher than they’ve ever been,” he said. ‘We’re distributing about 17 tons of food per week.”
At the Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry, which is also located in the basement of the UU Church, Director Theresa Mohay welcomed the delivery of 100 cans of tuna.
“Canned tuna and canned chicken are very big and as we get into the colder months we expect a growing demand for canned soups,” Mohay said. “At one point we were handing out just one can of tuna per family as we just could not get enough.”
Other recipients included Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 100 cans; the Haverhill YMCA, 100 cans; Elderly residents at AHEPA 39 senior housing on Buttonwoods Avenue, 60 Cans; CAC’s Drop In Center, 175 cans; Community Meal program, 100 cans; Common Ground, 100 cans; All Saints Food Pantry, 100 cans; Somebody Cares, 200 cans. Also, 85 cans were distributed to various families in need in the city.
O’Neil and Sullivan are now planning for their winter clothing drive and will be setting up collection bins in various locations. To learn more visit facebook.com/411cares.
