Local officials eye spread of coronavirus

HAVERHILL — Three days a week, city nurse Mary Connolly spends a couple of hours on the phone, checking in with local residents who are quarantined in their homes as part of precautions related to coronavirus.
She said the Haverhill residents, who are showing no symptoms of the disease, have all recently traveled from foreign countries such as Korea or China where the disease, known formally as COVID-19, has reached dangerously high levels.
“I’m still monitoring people,” she said, noting that she’s been calling on local residents for the past few months or so. “I will be for as long as this goes on.”
The monitoring of individuals — and the in-home quarantines — typically last for about 14 days after a person lands back in the United States.
It is just one of many tactics being used in the United States — and across the globe — in an effort to contain the disease, which has spread like wildfire in China, where it began, as well as in Korea, Japan and several European countries.
The disease, which mimics the symptoms of the flu but has no known vaccine or treatment and can be fatal, had infected 83,000 people as of Friday and caused more than 2,800 deaths, most of them in China. Officials confirmed the first death in the United States from the coronavirus — a patient in Washington state — on Saturday.
In Massachusetts to date, just one infected person has been reported — a man who came from Wuhan, China, where the disease originated. He is recovering at home, Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a conference call earlier this week.
Bharel said the department is monitoring 231 people in self-quarantine, who returned from travel in China, for potential symptoms. Another 377 people have completed monitoring and were released without symptoms, including several in Haverhill.
Fortunately, those numbers are minuscule compared to other countries.
“It’s bigger outside of this country,” Connolly said. “We are still considered at very low risk.”
As the outbreak spreads, however, city and town officials along with health care providers are ramping up their planning for what many expect to be a pandemic — defined as the worldwide spread of a new disease.
Andover Health Director Tom Carbone agreed with Connolly that as a state, “we are in pretty good shape right now. We only have one positive case. That’s a good sign.”
However, he added, “all communities in the area are ramping up the thought process on how we respond.”
For Andover, that means digging into archives on how the town responded to the last big pandemic, when the H1N1 flu virus spread throughout the United States in the spring of 2009.
“There’s a lot we can learn from how we responded to that,” he said. The town, like most communities in the area, also has an emergency management working group made up of department heads. The group is meeting “in a couple of weeks,” Carbone said while “we are talking across departments” in advance of that meeting.
Jackie Aguilar, the Lawrence public health nurse supervisor, said the city is in the middle of planning as well.
“We are making sure that everything is ready and planning for equipment purchases such as personal protective equipment, or PPEs,” she said. “We have some, but not enough for a community outbreak. If an outbreak happens, we’d have to close schools. Hopefully we can keep it contained.”
She noted, however, “we are only a plane away from an outbreak. There are so many things we don’t know about the virus. After spring comes, we hope it’s done, but we don’t know about this. It might still be going on.”
Amy Ewing, health agent and public health nurse in Methuen, said much of what the city has done to date has been educational, including working with the school department on teaching children about hand-washing, coughing safely into a sleeve and other sanitary habits.
She said she is taping a show on Methuen TV Monday during which she will update the community on the coronavirus.
“We are monitoring the situation, which is very fluid,” she added. “It’s going to change rapidly and often and we will adapt and adjust to it as it happens. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Unfortunately it’s difficult to predict.”
George Kondylis, chief of emergency medicine at Lawrence General Hospital, agreed that even though it’s difficult to predict when and where the disease will pop up next, one thing is pretty clear: It’s only going to get worse.
“It keeps getting closer and closer,” he said. “There’s no reason to believe it’s going to slow down. We have to be prepared, because a month from now there could be tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of cases in the U.S. Nothing suggests we are containing it. Cases keep popping up on all the continents.”
As such, the hospital, along with health care professionals in other facilities, “are preparing for a large outbreak. If it doesn’t happen, great. If it does happen, we’re prepared.”
Those preparations include doing what Carbone spoke about in Andover — dusting off old emergency plans from the 2009 H1N1 pandemic as well as the 2014 Ebola outbreak.
“Historically, a lot of things have prepared us for this,” he said. “The swine flu, the bird flu, MIRS, all these things that keep you prepared. Ebola prepared us the best.”
He said every patient who comes into the hospital is now asked a series of questions to determine what countries they or people they know have traveled to.
So far, he said, nobody has tested positive for coronavirus, but he expects that could change.
“We have time to prepare,” he said. “But that could turn on a dime. We could find out in one week we have 1,000 new cases in the U.S.”
The hospital staff meets weekly to go over emergency preparedness.
“We’ve always had equipment,” he said, “like what we used for Ebola to protect staff from any kind of communicable disease. There’s a lot of debate on whether masks make a difference. We have the battery powered hood that protects you from airborne diseases.
“But there’s always going to be some risk in health care situations. It’s a lot more complicated than: ‘I have a mask.’ How else do protect yourself? We have gowns, gloves, a face shield.”
Training is needed, however, on how to put that equipment on and take it off so as not to contaminate yourself and others around you, he said.
“If it gets bad, and prevalent throughout the country, every health care system will be taxed,” he said. “It could be simple: Do we have enough masks?”
“I hope it doesn’t reach that point of panic,” he said. “We’ll just have to wait and see how well prepared the country is.”
At Parkland Medical Center in Derry, New Hampshire, the staff and administration “continue to work with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our colleagues from HCA Healthcare to ensure our colleagues are following current protocols for evaluation and care of patients under investigation for COVID-19,” the hospital said in an emailed statement.
“We are focused on preparedness efforts which include reinforcing infection prevention protocols, ensuring availability of needed supplies and equipment, and confirming plans for appropriate staffing and emergency preparedness.”
Salem, New Hampshire, Health Officer Brian Lockard said the town has posted information about the virus on the town website, as most other communities have done, including links to various facts, the CDC, and how to stay informed.
“The message is a good message for people everywhere,” Lockard said, adding that the information stresses to people that they need to take preventative measures like washing their hands often, and staying home if sick.
He said because this virus is new, it’s in the news a lot and people need to be aware.
“Flu is also an issue, but this (virus) is new and that’s what gets people thinking,” Lockard said. “But the flu should be taken seriously every year.”
In Derry, the Emergency Management department issued a statement that the town continues monitoring the “rapidly changing situation across the country.”
While no New Hampshire residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is taking steps to prepare for the spread of the disease in New Hampshire.
“We have been working closely with our healthcare partners to be able to rapidly identify any individuals suspected of having COVID-19 in order to prevent further spread of this new virus,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, State Epidemiologist for New Hampshire. “Given what we have seen in other countries, it is certainly possible that we could see community spread at some point in the U.S. and New Hampshire.
“Therefore, we continue to work with hospitals, emergency responders, community organizations, local health departments and public health partners to ensure they are prepared and have the resources they need to respond if and when the virus is present in New Hampshire.”
Holy Family Hospital, which has facilities in Methuen and Haverhill, also continues to monitor the national and global situation and is “prepared to support our community and safely care for any ill patient,” according to a statement put out by the hospital.
Holy Family also recommends anyone with a cough, fever, and/or a shortness of breath who has traveled to China or been in close contact with someone who has, “please contact your physician for further instructions. If you need to go to an emergency room, it is best to notify them beforehand or immediately upon arrival, request and wear a face mask, and avoid close contact with others.”
Katie Vozeolas, director of health and nursing services for Haverhill Public Schools, said if the outbreak turns into a true pandemic, hospitals, schools, first-responders, city, state and federal officials will all have to work together to reduce the damage of the disease.
“If this starts to ramp up in the U.S., we will come together with public health officials to work on pandemic protocols” issued by state and federal authorities. “During H1N1, we put things in place, bought equipment, creating isolated areas. I hope it doesn’t have to come to that, but whatever DPH tells us to do, we will do.”
New Hampshire reporter Julie Huss contributed to this report.