HAVERHILL — As they have for years' past, Boy Scouts from West Church's Troop 5 woke up on the morning of Nov. 24 ready and willing to work, hauling non-perishable foodstuffs into a truck on behalf of the Betsy Conte Food Drive during the VFW Santa Parade.
This year, however, it literally rained on the parade. In fact, it poured. So much so that the inclement weather cut down on the number of marchers and spectators—meaning that the annual donation drive received about half as many donations as usual.
When donations dwindled, members of the Conte family decided to take over the march down South Main Street and let the soaked Scouts off the hook. And while organizer Pamela Conte said she was impressed with the goodwill from the parade-goers who did attend, much more is needed to feed local families in need this holiday season.
Six pantries—All Saints Parish, Sacred Hearts, Calvary Baptist, Emmaus, the Liz Murphy Open Hand Food Pantry and one at Presidential Gardens—each received 11 boxes of food, along with three cases of toilet paper, Conte said. Main Street's Pregnancy Care Center was given donations of diapers and baby items.
Heading into the holidays, convenience items are in need at the Open Hand pantry, which serves clients out of the Universalist Unitarian Church on Ashland Street. Organizer Therese Mohay said single-oatmeal packets and soups with pop-top lids are on their wish-list. Over at Emmaus, which stocks a private food pantry to cater to serve those living at 99 affordable housing units in Haverhill and at the agency's two shelters, toiletries and personal care items are needed, for example.
Emmaus President Jeanine Murphy is confident the spirit of the season will encourage giving.
Says Murphy: “I think people will rally and donate. We've had bad days before.”