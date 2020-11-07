Local Republicans and Democrats mirrored the national conversation Saturday upon learning that the race for president had been called in favor of challenger Joe Biden over incumbent Donald Trump.
Democrats spoke of how Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris would work to heal the divisions sowed by the current administration over the last four years while Republicans said court challenges should overturn the election and give the race to Trump.
"I am so grateful that we have elected a president who will reach out to all Americans, regardless of party, geography, race, gender, or economic status to help heal the great divide," said state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen.
"I think Trump should fight to the end," said New Hampshire Republican state Rep. Al Baldasaro of Londonderry, a co-chair of Trump's campaign in the Granite State, who attended a "Stop the Steal" rally in front of the state house in Concord on Saturday. "I'm not happy they allowed votes to be counted after Election Day."
Across the nation, people took to the streets, dancing, singing and waving signs denouncing Trump and praising the Biden/Harris ticket. Pro-Trump rallies were more subdued.
Locally, a group of women held a low-key rally supporting Trump on Bailey Boulevard in Haverhill Saturday morning.
Claire Brugnani, Rita Murray, Dianne Young and Linda Brandolini organized the event, holding signs and waving the American flag.
"The truth will prevail," Brandolini said. "But no matter what the outcome, our country must come together in unity, peace and love ... and love is the biggest thing because without love, we don't have anything."
Young noted the peaceful nature of the rally, which began at 7:30 a.m. and lasted a few hours.
"People flip us the bird and we blow them a kiss and send them blessings," Young said while waving at passing vehicles.
Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini, a Democrat, said the election showed the system works.
"This was a good day for America," said Fiorentini, who went out to dinner with his wife Martha to celebrate Biden's win. "It will still go through the courts, but there will be a peaceful transition of power. That's what makes America great."
He added, "We should all be celebrating. As a democracy during the pandemic millions of people turned out to vote. The election has been decided and there is no rioting in the streets and the armed insurrection never happened."
New Hampshire state Rep. Fred Doucette, a Republican from Salem who also serves as a co-chair of Trump's campaign in the Granite State, said it was premature for Biden to declare victory.
"There are still legitimate challenges," he said. "The process was not transparent."
He cited what he called a "lack of transparency" in Philadelphia and said last-minute rules changes skewed the results.
"These shenanigans need to be looked into before anyone is declared winner," he said. "There are a multitude of question marks. We shouldn't be making any statements until every legal ballot is counted."
In Lawrence, Mayor Daniel Rivera praised poll workers for working so hard to count all the ballots.
"Every local official who made those counts, it was totally bipartisan and professional," he said. "These women and men counting ballots take their jobs very seriously."
He noted that Biden's election will bring a national plan on how to respond to COVID-19. As he spoke, the Biden team announced that a 12-person task force would be appointed Monday to start work on just such a plan.
"COVID-19, COVID-19, COVID-19, those are the three most important issues facing the country today," said Rivera, whose city has been one of the hardest hit in the state with the deadly disease. "We will finally have leadership that will focus on creating a national policy to fight this virus."
He was also happy to see Trump defeated, as the president "appealed to our basest instincts."
"We have racism in our nation, but he allowed it to be front and center," Rivera said. "Those voices need to be shamed. He encouraged racists, xenophobes and homophobes. That's not right."
State Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, agreed that voting Trump out of office would help the nation.
"America can finally begin to heal after four years of toxic division and hyper-partisanship," Moran said.
He said a Biden/Harris administration would also help "make significant progress toward addressing systemic racism, and ensure that each and every American is given a genuine opportunity to prosper."
Diehard Trump supporter Richard D'Agostino, who works as the city solicitor for Methuen, noted that it could be an uphill battle for Trump's team to turn the results around.
"It's going to take real hard evidence, and a lot of it. I don't know how much is true. The courts are reluctant to make decisions without hard evidence," he said. "I hope they have hard evidence."
He also noted that "it's going to take more than emotion and hysteria to overturn the election. There has to be a valid, legal argument. The law doesn't care about political agendas."
In 2000, he said, there were a lot of questions about the ballots themselves, with so-called "hanging chads" and other issues that made it difficult to determine the intent of many voters.
He noted that Al Gore, the Democratic candidate, waited until Dec. 10 to concede to the winner, George W. Bush.
"That was his right," he said, referring to Gore and adding that Trump has the same rights. "But even if Trump turns a couple of states, it's a tough path to victory. I'm not holding my breath, that's for sure."
Andover resident and state Republican Party chairman Jim Lyons, also compared the current situation to the 2000 election.
“I think we can all agree that preserving our faith in the system should be the top priority here,” Lyons said. “Calling for recounts and weighing potential court challenges is all part of the electoral process. We should all remain calm and patiently allow the process to play itself out, and if that includes court challenges similar to what took place 20 years ago, then so be it.”
State Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, said he hoped the election would help people in the country heal the wounds of division.
“Today marks a new chapter in our nation’s history," he said. "We face difficult challenges ahead, but we are all so blessed to live in the greatest democracy in the world. Going forward, there has to be less focus on red states and blue states, and more focus on our red, white, and blue. We need to continue to find common ground and rally behind our shared American values.”
Reporter Mike Labella contributed to this story.