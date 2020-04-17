It's a dilemma for students, parents and school officials alike, while schools are closed during the coronavirus crisis.
Should April vacation — which would start Monday in Massachusetts and the following week in New Hampshire — be canceled in the wake of coronavirus crisis?
The resounding answer from local officials was no.
In Massachusetts, Andover, Methuen, Lawrence and Haverhill public schools all said that they planned to continue with spring break as normal, as did Salem and Derry public schools, Pinkerton Academy and the Timberlane Regional School District.
Londonderry public schools are considering a hybrid solution, with students and teachers working a few days and also getting a few days off.
Salem Superintendent Michael Delahanty said the administration debated whether or not to cancel the vacation, but they decided a break from remote learning would be beneficial for both teachers and students.
“Staff will have been engaged in this remote teaching model for six weeks, and they had to ramp up from delivering in the traditional classroom setting to a full-on distance learning environment,” he said. “They need some time to refresh and regroup and get some rest themselves and get ready for the final weeks of the year.”
When interviewed, Delahanty said he hoped to have students back in physical classrooms before the end of the year, leading to another reason to keep the April week of vacation.
However, while this story was being reported, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu closed schools in the Granite State for the rest of the year. At press time, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker had not followed suit.
Timberlane Regional School Board member Shawn O’Neil echoed Delahanty's sentiments about teachers and students needing a break.
“It is a good idea to take it. Gives the kids a break. Gives the parents a break,” O’Neil said, adding that there was never any discussion by the board about the potential of canceling April recess.
Julia Mitchell, the director of communication at Pinkerton Academy, said that the administration considered the benefits of canceling spring break and ending the school year early, but decided against it.
“I know some other districts are doing that,” she said, adding that remote learning has been stressful for some families. “But teachers also need a break. This gives them a chance to regroup and figure out what they are doing with their virtual learning.”
Across the border in Massachusetts, Andover Public Schools Superintendent Sheldon Berman wrote in a statement published on the district website that he understands “that there are differing perspectives on this and some would prefer to continue instruction instead of taking the spring break.”
Berman reiterated points made by New Hampshire schools, saying that he believed a break would allow teachers and students to prepare for the final weeks of the school year and that keeping spring break would increase the chance that students will return to school buildings before the end of the year.
He also added that by not canceling spring break and ending the year early, students will be more likely to partake in end-of-the-year rituals and celebrations like graduation and moving-up ceremonies.
“Taking the time to acknowledge our students’ milestones is important to all in the community and provides a well-deserved sense of pride for our students, especially after a year of uncertainty and drastic changes,” he wrote.
In a statement, Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta said April vacation will happen as planned.
“However there will be activities posted for families that want to keep some structure over the break,” she added. She did not clarify what activities meant.