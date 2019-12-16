HAVERHILL — Local veteran Don Jarvis will have a book signing Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Company, 39 Washington St.
Copies of his new children's book, "Mocha, The Superhero Service Dog," will be available for purchase, as well as signings by Mocha, Jarvis' service dog.
For more information, contact Jarvis at jarvis.don@gmail.com.
Christmas party is Thursday
HAVERHILL — Tickets are still available to the Council on Aging's Christmas party at DiBurro's in Ward Hill Thursday, Dec. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by A GoodTimes DJ George Whitehouse, and the meal will include chicken Florentine and brownie ice cream sundae.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., or online at haverhillrec.com. For more information, contact Kathy Bresnahan or Rita LaBella at 978-374-2390.
Vietnam Memorial Race Committee donation
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Vietnam Memorial Race Committee, made up of Jay Cerullo, Hoppy and Ellen Curran, and Tom Cuddy, recently donated $6,500 from the proceeds of the 23rd annual race/walk to a number of charities.
The groups receiving some of the proceeds include: Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Veterans Inc., Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley, Methuen Flag and Poster Program, American Legion Boys State, Arthur Halloran scholarship, Robert Fitzgerald scholarship, Lawrence High School Junior ROTC, Restore the Bosch, SOFS golf tournament, Canal Street Boxing Club, Greater Lawrence Technical High School summer football camp, Lawrence Auxiliary Police, Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund, Lawrence Pop Warner champs and Larry Reusch scholarship.
The race committee offered thanks to the 330 participants who signed up for the race, as well as sponsors and volunteers.
No-cost home repair assistance available for those who qualify
HAVERHILL — Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill application deadline is Thursday, Jan. 23, for no-cost home repair assistance on Annual Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 26.
Applicants must own and have occupied their home for at least two years, meet federal HUD low-income guidelines and live in Greater Haverhill. Call 978-469-0800 or email RTHaverhill@outlook.com.