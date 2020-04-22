Longtime Haverhill educator Thomas Behan dies

HAVERHILL — Longtime Haverhill educator, principal and friend to city children Thomas F. Behan died Wednesday morning at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen from complications due to COVID-19. He was 80.
Behan was a fixture in the Haverhill public school community, serving on the School Committee for four years, along with being principal of several schools including Moody, Hunking, St. James and Silver Hill.
Behan's family called him a devoted family man and dedicated leader known for playing kickball and football with students at recess.
"His greatest joy in life was being surrounded by family and friends," the family remembered in Behan's obituary. "He had a welcoming smile, positive energy, and when he told a story, the whole room listened. He loved hosting Sunday cookouts by the pool on North Broadway, fishing and boating at Goose Rocks Beach, weekends at Hampton Beach, and winters in Florida with his wife Pat. His hobbies included gardening, flowers, and landscaping. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.''
A lifelong Haverhill resident, Behan graduated as a member of Haverhill High School's class of 1957, where he was class president for all four years, his family said. Behan began his career in education teaching science at Hunking School before becoming a school principal. After retiring from the Haverhill public school system, Behan served as principal of Meritor Academy in North Andover.
"He was a great educator and really believed in every student," said Behan's daughter Mary Ward. "He always rooted for the underdog and always felt like every kid has a shot.”
The personable Behan would also frequently bring joy to nursing home patients during visits to his own family members, Ward said.
"He'd have them singing and smiling," his daughter remembered.
Sports were also big for Behan, who was a member of the 1955 Haverhill High state champion football team. He also coached football at Haverhill High and coached his sons in baseball in the St. Joseph's Little League.
Known to his grandchildren as "GT'' — for Grampa Tom — Behan often traveled to attend their sporting events, Ward said.
Former Haverhill School Superintendent James Scully was among those who remembered Behan fondly after his passing Wednesday, calling the educator "one of my heroes." "Tom was simply a gentle and very loving man who was very devoted to his family," Scully said. "He treated all students and staff like they were part of his family. He harnessed personal courage and always spoke up for the underdog. His smile and warmth will live on in the many he encountered through his journey in the schools and in life. Schools may have great staffs, but if you don’t have a great principal you don’t have a good school. Tom Behan was among the greats."
Scott Wood, whose term on the School Committee began when Behan's ended in 2003, explained how Behan's legacy will live on through the lives of children he was associated with.
"Nobody had a greater love for kids than Mr. Behan," Wood said. "He impacted the lives of tens of thousands of Haverhill students. He truly is and always will be a legend in the Haverhill public schools."
Indeed, Behan was champion for education and for the students of Haverhill, said Mayor James Fiorentini.
Fiorentini fondly remembered how Behan always put students first.
"Years ago when I was on the City Council, my daughter said to me, 'When someone scores a touchdown, people cheer. When someone does well in school, no one cheers. You send a message that school isn't important,''' Fiorentini recalled. "So I decided to start a program to reward the top kids. Principals didn't support me, but Tom Behan did. He sponsored it when he was at Silver Hill School and we'd have a party for the top academic learners. He always stepped up to the plate and made that school great. We're going to miss him."
Behan is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia M. (Costello) Behan of Haverhill; children Mark Behan and his wife, Leslie, of Newton, New Hampshire; Mary Ward and her husband, Robert, of Haverhill; Susan Tashjian and her husband, Gregory, of Haverhill; Michael Behan of Rusk, Texas; and several grandchildren and other relatives.
Due to the current health care crisis, funeral services are private. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations may be made in Behan's memory to St. Vincent de Paul, 6 Cottage St., Haverhill, MA 01830 or the Liz Murphy Open Pantry, c/o St. James, 6 Cottage St., Haverhill, MA 01830.