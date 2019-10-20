HAVERHILL — Dozens of people in Haverhill donned hats and sashes to pay tribute to the Haverhill suffragists who marched 100 years before them in the quest to allow women to vote.
Sunday’s participants held signs quoting women from the original suffrage marches. Chants such as, “Vote for women now,” rang out as the group crossed the Basiliere Bridge and headed to the Haverhill Library where the event culminated with a talk about suffragist Susan B. Anthony, who was portrayed by character actor Jessa Piaia of Somerville.
The event, put on by The League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill, was two years in the making for the centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, passed on Aug. 19, 1920. To celebrate, the local league wove in Haverhill’s own contributions to the suffragist movement with the activities.
More than 100 years prior, on May 2, 1914 about 2,000 people gathered in Washington Square to rally for women’s right to vote. At that time, Haverhill was the home to two suffragist organizations, one founded in 1878 and the other in 1914.
Digging into the movement’s Haverhill history one the eight organizers, Josiah Morrow, 17, of Haverhill saw it as a historic reminder that “seismic changes start at the grassroots level.”
Piaia recounted Anthony’s life and how she became a leading suffragist, “to inform, educate and motivate women through preserving this history.”
Many signs at Sunday’s march evoked the words of the Haverhill-area suffragists.
“‘We pay taxes, obey laws. Vote yes — Let Haverhill women vote,’ Mrs. O.A. Roberts, Haverhill Suffrage Assoc. 1878,” read one sign carried across the bridge Sunday.
Methuen resident Christine Metzemaekers wore a sign for Eleanor Calnan, a suffragist from Methuen who marched and was arrested for marching in Boston and Washington D.C. about 100 years ago.
“People need to know what it was like… (to know) mistakes they could avoid in the future,” said Joe Bella, of Methuen, who as a local history buff helped research Calnan. “Unfortunately some of us are powerless even when we share the history, but when those in power do listen and understand we can avoid mistakes in this country and around the world.”
League focuses on expanding participation
Marchers today were hyper-aware of the need to get people to vote, to actively participate in government.
“We are going through challenging times right now in our government and this is a reminder to keep up the fight for women to have a seat at the table,” said State Sen. Diana Dizoglio.
Haverhill City Council candidate Doug Edison agreed, saying he was at the march to encourage people to vote, paying tribute to the hard-fought suffrage movement.
One of the founding members of the Haverhill league, Eva Valentine, carried a sign that said: “‘Mr. President women want the vote,’ Mrs. Edwin P.Hill, Haverhill Suffrage Assoc. 1878.”
As one of the eight organizers for the march, Valentine was ecstatic to see people marching and marking this occasion. The league organized the march and the talk as an event to share the national and local history.
“All we want to do (as the League of Women Voters) is make sure people are educated on their decisions and vote,” Valentine said. “Every person’s opinion — which is shown as their vote — is important because it makes for a more fair and just society.”
She explained that the league is non-partisan, offering information on both sides of issues to voters. Voting issues and candidates are researched by members of the league, the members then vote on the content written from the research to put into their voting guides, Valentine said. It took two years for the local chapter to become incorporated in 2008, she said.
Kathy Slade, of Plaistow, was one of the founding members of the League of Women Voters of Southern Rockingham County and was marching with the Haverhill crowd. Thankfully the process has become less lengthy, she said, pointing out that her chapter started to help explain issues voters in her area were voting on.
Local chapter of the league are able to explain the local issues that might not extend to the state and national level, Valentine said.
And though women have secured the right to vote, there are still areas to improve upon where the issues haven’t changed, Valentine said, listing pay parity and voter suppression as issues that remain a century after securing the right to vote.
“Women still need to voice their opinions by voting,” she said. “This is a non-partisan idea that each person can choose their own political ideas and candidates. Equal rights isn’t partisan, it’s what our country was founded on.”