HAVERHILL — National Grid is hoping to reopen one travel lane on Lowell Avenue in front of Westgate Plaza sometime on Saturday.
The road has been closed to traffic since Monday afternoon, when two electrical transformers mounted to a utility pole crashed to the ground, spilling carcinogenic PCBs onto the road.
The transformers fell to the ground after a man, who police charged with several offenses including attempted theft of copper wires, allegedly pulled on exposed, de-energized underground copper wires using a piece of heavy equipment located at a construction site across from the plaza. Pulling on the wires caused the utility pole to shake violently, and the transformers fell to the ground, officials said.
Police said that on Tuesday they arrested Salvador Castro-Perlera, 42, of Somerville and charged him with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, attempting to commit a crime (larceny over $1,200) and breaking and entering a vehicle in the daytime for a felony.
Police said Castro-Perlera, who was employed by Northgate Recycling of Revere, was working as a rock crusher operator at the construction site across from Westgate Plaza where the Best Western hotel is being rebuilt and that he allegedly used a piece of heavy equipment owned by another company in an attempt to steal the exposed copper wires.
National Grid Spokesperson Christine Milligan said the release of mineral oil dielectric fluid (MODF) containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) happened when two, pole-mounted transformers fell to the ground and released their contents.
She said the damaged transformers were removed by National Grid on Monday, and remedial activities were initiated at that time.
“Based on the prompt response to the spill, there is no health risk to the public or the environment,” Milligan said.
She noted that health effects from short duration contact with PCBs is not considered a significant health and safety risk to humans or animals.
On Thursday, National Grid met with the Mass DEP and US EPA on site to review its remediation plan, Milligan said.
“To remediate the area in accordance with the state and federal requirements, we will need to remove and replace sections of asphalt in both the south and northbound lanes (of Lowell Avenue),” she said. “That removal began Friday but the US EPA-required systematic testing of the substrate will still take some time and we will not be able to re-pave until the testing and data evaluation for the area is complete to ensure cleanup objectives are met.”
Milligan said her company is conscious of the need to address the traffic situation in the meantime. Several businesses along that stretch of Lowell Avenue were impacted by the road closure.
“To limit the disruption to traffic, we will be completing our asphalt removal work in phases,” she said. “Our immediate focus is to open the southbound lane (of Lowell Avenue) for traffic, and we have begun removing impacted asphalt in the southbound lane. Once this has been completed, the excavated area will be filled with gravel to allow vehicular traffic to pass through. Our goal is to open that lane by sometime on Saturday.”
She said that once the southbound lane is open, National Grid will move to remediating the northbound lane.
“The impacted area in this lane is more extensive and remediation could take multiple days,” she said. “We are working with the US EPA and Mass DEP to determine the most expedient way to handle the testing and clearance of the substrate in order to repave the northbound lane.”
She said that once the road has been remediated, National Grid will focus on the front entrance to Westgate Plaza, where much of the transformer fluid had collected.
Timing for opening the northbound lane for plaza entry is dependent on the conditions in the field, Milligan said.
“After reopening the southbound lane, we hope to keep at least one lane open for traffic for the remainder of the remediation,” she said. “We are very grateful to the Haverhill Police Department for their assistance with traffic management this week.”
