HAVERHILL — One local manufacturing company looking to hire new employees turned to a local nonprofit, which not only provided the workers it needed but also provided those workers with the English language skills needed to succeed on the job.
It was the kind of successful partnership that Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll learned about when she held a small business roundtable discussion Thursday in Haverhill. Driscoll was there to learn about the challenges small businesses are experiencing in the post-pandemic economy and how the state can help.
Mike Brown, general manager of Rapid Coatings, which relocated from Woburn to Haverhill’s Ward Hill Business Park last fall, told Driscoll that his company benefitted from the state’s economic development incentive program and in addition, had reached out to MakeIT Haverhill, a nonprofit at 301 Washington St., that connects people with employers and also offers free English language and other training intended to help people qualify for jobs.
“We’ve since hired three people directly from interviews that occurred at the MakeIT Haverhill program,” Brown said. “From a success standpoint, one of the things we’ve embraced is the Spanish speaking community in Haverhill. We do not shy away from hiring somebody who primarily speaks Spanish but one of the things we insist upon is if you’re going to come to work for us we want you to be aggressive in learning English, and that’s where the MakeIT Haverhill program comes in handy.”
The roundtable discussion was held at the UMass Lowell iHub in Harbor Place commercial building on Merrimack Street and also included Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, State Rep. Ryan Hamilton, several city councilors, Keith Boucher of MakeIT Haverhill, Chamber of Commerce President Alexandria Eberhardt and a number of local small business representatives.
Driscoll, the former mayor of Salem, said partnerships between small businesses and their communities and between small businesses and the state are important to everyone’s growth and prosperity. She pointed to Haverhill as a model of successful economic development other communities can emulate.
“We have a symbiotic relationship in that your success is our success and our success is your success,” she said. “Investments we make are sometimes one-time capital investments that are game-changers.”
Fiorentini noted that small businesses are the backbone of the economy and that they are facing a number of challenges post-pandemic.
“We have supply chain problems, inflation problems, and not being able to find enough help problems,” he said. “And then we have the problem of unemployed people who can’t get to work, the problem of not enough housing and the problem of not having enough places for businesses that want to come here.”
George Peters, an independent inventor with an office at the iHub and president of the nonprofit New England Invents, told Driscoll that thousands of patents have been issued in Massachusetts but that many new products never reach the market due to a lack of “proof of concept” funding. He said micro-grants can help significantly.
“Everyone starts a business with an idea but at some point they need capital,” Peters said. “You can’t go to a bank because unless you make a lot of money, they won’t talk to you.”
Marysol Cueto, a graduate of Greater Lawrence Tech and president of Salon Mii 2.0 at 13 Railroad Square, told Driscoll that a state-funded Empower Digital Grant from the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation helped her streamline her services and allowed her to generate multiple streams of income by creating additional small businesses, including a salon training program.
“We’re working on a secondary education program for cosmetologists in the vocational program because what we’re finding is they don’t have the actual skills to really succeed so they give up,” she said.
Teri Almquist, owner of Wellness Hot Yoga at 34 Merrimack St., told Driscoll that a state grant helped her reopen when coming out of the pandemic but that it’s not easy to find grants.
“I wish there was a database for one-stopping shopping for grants,” Almquist said. “You can Google anything but you just can’t Google a grant and have it pop up.”
Driscoll said the administration is seeking this kind of feedback from small businesses.
“We’ve put together what we think is a budget that has opportunities for resources to help on the ground,” she said. “We’re doing a lot of listening and trying to put together expenditure plans that think about how we can support long-term economic prosperity and put Massachusetts in the driver’s seat not just for our revolutionary past, but for a very bright future.”
