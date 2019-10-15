HAVERHILL — Walking on Concord Street has become more dangerous lately because of defective sidewalks and increased truck traffic, City Councilor William Macek told his colleagues Tuesday evening.
Children walking to John Greenleaf Whittier Middle and Pentucket Lake elementary schools can either use the side of Concord Street that has no sidewalk or proceed along the other side where “the sidewalk is very broken up.”
Macek provided “full disclosure.” He lives on Concord Street.
“All kinds of heavy truck traffic” use the street, he said. The street used to have a weight limit for trucks, he said, but it was eliminated when regulations were changed.
Besides students heading to and from the schools, many young couples with children and elderly people walk on the street, he said.
“It’s great that we have so much foot traffic on Concord Street, but we need to give them a decent sidewalk,” Macek said.
He and other councilors said there are many other streets in Haverhill where the sidewalks need to be repaired — or where sidewalks should be constructed.
The council voted unanimously to send a letter to Mayor James Fiorentini requesting that the city repair the sidewalks on Concord Street. The council agreed to include Crescent Street in that request.
The councilors also turned their attention to Fletcher Avenue, which badly needs to be repaired, according to City Council Vice President Thomas Sullivan.
“I don’t think it’s going to make it through the winter,” he said. Joyce Thibodeau, who lives in that neighborhood, said the street has not been repaved for 30 years.
The council voted unanimously to ask Fiorentini to include Fletcher Avenue on the list of streets to be repaved.