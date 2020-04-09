The U.S. Postal Service is asking people to not approach mail carriers to accept delivery and to let carriers leave the mailbox before collecting their mail.
With schools not in session, children should also be encouraged not to approach a postal vehicle or carrier.
Mike Rakes, district manager for the U.S. Postal Service, Greater Boston District, said postal employees are working hard to ensure residents stay connected with their world through the mail.
"For everyone’s safety, our employees are following the social distancing precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials," he said.
If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on their mobile device, they’ll ask for the resident’s name. The carrier will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.
Rakes said the CDC, World Health Organization, as well as the Surgeon General indicate there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
"With social distancing, we can keep the mail moving while keeping our employees, and the public, safe," Rakes added.
Emergency child care for front-line workers
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA is offering free emergency child care for front-line workers weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Two classrooms each for both early learning and school-aged children are available, although class sizes are limited to 20 children.
Early learning classes are held in the Whittier Early Learning Center, 87 Winter St. School-age classes are held at the YMCA, 81 Winter St.
Chris Lovasco, president and CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore, said in difficult times the Y is always ready to change direction in response to community needs and find ways to use its resources to offer solutions.
"Our team has been focused on pivoting our Y’s work to focus on delivering and supporting vital services related to the COVID-19 emergency," he said. "We were chosen by the state to provide four emergency childcare centers in three communities serving over 160 children of those essential workers serving on the front line. Each center can accommodate 40 children, maintaining YMCA safety ratios."
This program is free. Meals and the usual Y child care essentials are available. To enroll your child, send email to YMCA Executive Director Tracy Fuller at fullert@northshoreymca.org.
Easter Bunny Parade is Saturday in Plaistow
PLAISTOW — The Easter Bunny and his friends will be parading through the town of Plaistow on Saturday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The parade, hosted by the town’s Recreation Department, will include several familiar faces as members from the Plaistow Fire Department, Police Department, Highway Department, Recreation Department, and the First Baptist Church escort the Easter Bunny through the town.
Easter Bunny Parade is Saturday in Danville
DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department will host an Easter Bunny tour of the town Saturday, April 11.
Just like Santa, the Easter Bunny will be riding around in fire trucks ready to wave to everyone. The fire truck will be leaving the station at 3 p.m. and will make its way around town. Keep your ears open for the sirens and be sure to wave really big so the Easter Bunny can see you.
The Fire Department thanks the Auclair family, the Alberg family, and the Danville School PTA for each lending us their Easter Bunnies.
Church lives streams Sunday services
DERRY — Abundant Grace Church will be live-streaming its services every Sunday at 10 a.m. on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UC_e5v1gFPe2-7K8HLxsnqEw and on Facebook at facebook.com/abundantgrace.church.7.