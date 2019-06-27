The Fourth of July will soon be upon us. Here's a list of fireworks shows and patriotic celebrations in the coming days:
MASSACHUSETTS:
Andover: Celebrate Fourth of July in Andover on July 3, when fireworks will start about 9:20 p.m. at Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road. If it rains, fireworks will happen Friday, July 5.
On the day of the holiday, there will be a pancake breakfast in The Park from 8 to 11 a.m. From 9:30 to 11 a.m., there will be a parade.
Entertainment from Middlesex Concert Band will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Games will be offered at The Park from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The Park is located at the corner of Chestnut and Bartlet streets, next to the Town Offices.
Haverhill: The annual Independence Day celebration takes place July 3 starting at 6 p.m. at Riverside Park, behind the stadium. Rain date is July 5, same time.
The event will kick off with music by A Good Times DJ and line dancing for all ages.
The local band, Somerset, which performed last year and is looking to release its own album this summer, will perform from 7 to 9:15 p.m., which is the start of the fireworks display. A free photo booth is sponsored by Haverhill Bank. There will also be face painting.
Food vendors will be selling hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, french fries, fried dough, fresh squeezed lemonade, Kona Ice, and other items, including pastries by Scovotti's Cooking and Confections of Bradford.
Atlas Pyrotechnics of Jaffrey, New Hampshire will be presenting this year's $17,000 display, which will last about 18 to 20 minutes and finish with a grand finale, according to Recreation Director Vincent Ouellette.
No alcohol or drugs allowed. No bicycles, unless you walk them. Bring blankets and picnic baskets.
Lawrence: The city's "Light up Lawrence Celebration of America" fireworks display will be July 3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Gates will open to the public at 6 p.m., at which time kids activities will be in full-swing: A bouncy house, cookie decorating, sidewalk chalk art, balloon animal maker and a photo booth. Those offerings will end at 9 p.m.
A variety of foods will be available, from Cuban pastries, Puerto Rican fritters, fried dough, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage and more. Kona Ice and Mr. Softie Ice Cream will provide sweet treats.
Entertainment is courtesy of the Jr. ROTC, color guard, stepping and spin programs, who will start at 9 p.m. There will be live broadcasting of radio stations 102.9 and 98.9 throughout the night.
At 9:15, Mayor Daniel Rivera will speak just before the first fireworks are set off at 9:30 p.m.
Methuen: There will be fireworks, face painting, super hero photo opportunities and photo booths on Tuesday, July 3 at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street.
The free event will run from 7 to 10 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.
According to city officials, the best viewing location is in the parking lot of The Loop, between TGIF and Aspen Dental. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for comfort.
If it rains, the event will be held July 5.
North Andover: Fireworks will be July 3 at 9:15 p.m. at North Andover Middle School.
The following day, July 4, there are more Fourth of July festivities planned at the North Andover Common. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be crafters and food vendors.
At noon, a doll carriage and bike parade will kick off, followed by a pie eating contest at 1 p.m. Live music and pony rides will be offered throughout the day.
NEW HAMPSHIRE:
Derry: The town hosts its annual fireworks display on Thursday, July 4, at dusk, at approximately 9 p.m. Best viewing locations are at Hood Commons, along Crystal Avenue and on Tsienneto Road. For information, call 603-432-6136.
Hampstead: Independence festivities begin on Saturday, June 29, (rain date June 30) on the Town Hall green. There will be a frog jumping contest at 3 p.m., potato sack races, Hampstead's "Got Musical Talent" contest at 5 p.m., and Hampstead Civic Club Scholarship winners at 7 p.m.
Children's games will begin at 4 p.m., midway games will open at 5 p.m., there will be music on stage at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks will begin at dusk.
Pelham: The town of Pelham will be celebrating the Fourth of July on Saturday, June 29 starting at 6 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, June 30.
There will be games, live music, face painting and more at the Pelham Elementary School, 59 Marsh Road. There will also be food vendors set up behind the school, and fireworks at dusk.
Salem: Fourth of July festivities begin that morning with a patriotic walk or run at the Field of Dreams. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.
Registration is free, but required either online or the day-of the race. There is a free pancake breakfast and live music at the park. There will be two courses to choose from either 1 mile or 2.5 miles. That evening festivities will continue at the high school. There will be food trucks, games, music and activities for people of all ages beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.