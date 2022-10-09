HAVERHILL —MakeIT Haverhill recently welcomed its first paid program director, Lisbeth Valdez, whose job as program director will be to help enhance and grow job training programs, help organize job fairs, gather client data and create new programs that serve the community.
After opening in June of 2019 at 301 Washington St., MakeIT Haverhill has become part of the fabric of the community offering job fairs, job placement, English language learner classes, basic and business computer training and more to help people with barriers to employment obtain jobs.
Keith Boucher, founder of MakeIT Haverhill who retired from the workforce in 2018, works full time with no pay to grow and manage MakeIT Haverhill. But the organization is limited in growth as it relies on the volunteer efforts of Christine Kwitchoff, business development leader and Tim Haynes, digital literacy and equity leader.
It needed Valdez, who is expected to help change the landscape for MakeIT Haverhill.
“This will be the launch point for more employees and more services we will be able to offer the community,” Boucher said.
Valdez, 26, of Lawrence, moved from the Dominican Republic to Lawrence at age 13, spoke no English at the time, attended Lawrence High School as an ESL student then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science from UMass Dartmouth and a Master’s in public affairs from Merrimack College. She gained experience in social services working as an assistant director at Hands to Help, a neighborhood resource center in Lawrence run by Merrimack College.
She lives in Lawrence with her husband Andres Portes and their children, Ashley, 14, and Alis, 3.
“We helped people with ESL classes, tutoring programs for children, resume writing, MassHealth, translation, anything you can think of including immigration,” she said. “One of the things that attracted me to MakeIT Haverhill was that we have the same values of helping people in need.”
Boucher said Valdez’ salary will be supported with a $50,000 earmark in the state budget secured by State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill.
Boucher said MakeIT Haverhill was designed to secure financial stability for members of the community who face barriers to employment, such as a lack of basic computer skills or English language skills.
“We are now a full-fledged program of Community Action Inc., who has been our fiscal agent since the beginning,” he said. “Community Action provides short-term wrap-around services while we work on helping a segment of the population attain English skills, computer skills, and other skills to help them get a job.”
Boucher said his organization also plans to recruit and hire an AmeriCorps VISTA member.
“This will help us expand our programs as the AmeriCorps VISTA member will serve as a marketing and outreach coordinator,” he said. ‘We’re also looking to create some paid internships.”
Boucher said the digital literacy training offered by MakeIT Haverhill can open the door to employment opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to connect with.
