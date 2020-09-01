HAVERHILL — A 46-year-old Haverhill man has been arrested and is charged in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a 21-year-old man on Kimball Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.
At approximately 3:48 a.m. Tuesday, Haverhill police responded to numerous 911 calls of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Boardman and Water streets. Officers found a 21-year-old Haverhill man suffering from a stab wound, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Kimball said the stabbing victim was transported to nearby Holy Family Hospital on Lincoln Avenue where he was pronounced dead.
Evanda Jackson, 46, of Kimball Street, has been arrested for the murder, spokeswoman Kimball said.
Haverhill and state police continued to investigate the crime Tuesday morning, checking the scene for evidence and photographing at least 12 evidence markers placed on the ground in front of 8 Kimball St. around 8 a.m.
A reporter heard a female voice screaming, yelling and crying in Spanish around 8:30 a.m. inside 8 Kimball St.
Haverhill detectives were canvassing door-to-door asking neighbors questions. They were also seen looking in residents' backyards.
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this story.
