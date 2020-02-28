Man charged in house shooting 

HAVERHILL — A third person has been charged in connection to a shooting in which a bullet was fired through the wall of a house with people inside.
Casey Drouin, 18, of 15 Warren St., was arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court for armed assault to murder in connection to a Dec. 8 drive-by shooting at a Center Street house.
Drouin's co-defendant, David Trongeau, 19, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arraigned Tuesday, also for armed assault to murder.
Both men also face charges related to firearms and malicious destruction of property. They are being held without bail pending dangerousness hearings March 3. Police said they were were together at the time of the shooting, which appears to be related to a love-triangle.
Trongeau is accused of shooting at the home of Zachary Monaco, 20, who had threatened his friend Drouin because Monaco was jealous that Drouin was dating his ex-girlfriend, according to police.
According to Monaco's ex-girlfriend, in the parking lot of the Bradford Wendy's late last November, Monaco pulled out a gun and told her new boyfriend, Drouin, “I'm going to shoot you in the head.”
She also said Monaco told Drouin to “control your (expletive) before I stab her” while holding a knife, according to police.
About a week later on Dec. 8, Haverhill police responded to shots fired at Monaco's home on Center Street. At the time, Monaco’s mother told police she was decorating their Christmas tree and heard a loud pop both inside and outside of the house. She ended up 15 feet from where a bullet entered the home, according to the police report.
Monaco, of Haverhill, was also arrested and remains behind bars on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and making threats to his ex-girlfriend and Drouin.
Police in Groveland said Drouin has a history of car thefts beginning as a juvenile.
They said Drouin was charged Dec. 13, 2016 for motor vehicle theft and was committed to the Department of Youth Services.
On June 13, 2018, Groveland police charged Drouin with breaking and entering in the nighttime and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Police said Drouin and another person stole a Stewarts Septic Services vehicle in Haverhill and drove it to Groveland Auto at 944 Salem St., where they left the Stewarts vehicle and stole another.
A similar scenario unfolded Dec. 7 of last year when police in Groveland were again called to Groveland Auto on a report of a stolen vehicle.
Police said a Stewarts Septic Services Ford F-350 truck had been left in the lot overnight and that a Dodge minivan had been taken in an exchange of vehicles.
Police also received a report of a license plate stolen from Auto Repairs Etc. at 923 Salem St.
Video surveillance showed a man wearing a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in the process of removing a license plate from a vehicle at Auto Repairs Etc., police said. Footprints in snow indicated a distinct circular tread pattern matching size 11-12 Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
The next day, Dec. 8, a New Hampshire State Police Trooper in Bedford (N.H.) reported that a minivan bearing a stolen license plate cut him off in traffic and that he pulled the van over. Drouin, the driver, was brought to Rockingham County Jail on outstanding Massachusetts warrants and several new charges, police said.
Police said Drouin was wearing white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with treads matching those of the footprints discovered in Groveland.
Drouin was charged with motor vehicle larceny (subsequent offense), two counts of trespassing and taking a number plate and was arraigned on the charges Dec. 12 in Haverhill District Court, where bail was set at $20,000 cash.
He was transported from the house of correction to Haverhill District Court for his arraignment on Friday.