Man charged with driving under the influence of drugs

HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man on probation after pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and negligent operation was back in court on Wednesday.
Police said Steven Roman-Ovares, 28, of 70 Beach St., Apt. 2, was driving under the influence of drugs Tuesday when he crashed his black Honda Accord into a Washington Street utility pole, breaking it in half.
Roman-Ovares was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation and operating with a suspended license (subsequent offense) at his arraignment Wednesday in Haverhill District Court.
Judge Patricia Dowling ordered Roman-Ovares held without bail. She also ordered him to attend a 28-day detox program, noting his present drug dependency. Dowling scheduled a pretrial hearing, via video conference, for Dec. 11.
According to a police report, on April 13, 2018, Roman-Ovares was driving east on River Street at approximately 9:40 a.m. while texting and crashed his vehicle into a parked car, causing it to collide with another parked vehicle. Roman-Ovares' vehicle then rolled over onto its roof, police said.
On Tuesday at approximately 10:38 a.m., police officers were sent to the High Street Market.
There, police say they met a woman who told them a man stumbled out of his black Honda Accord, entered the market and then stumbled out. She said he got back into his car and drove up High Street at a high rate of speed.
Moments later, police say dispatchers notified officers in the area that a black Honda Accord had crashed into a utility pole on Washington Street.
Police said the utility pole was broken in half and Roman-Ovares was the driver of the car that collided with the pole. Police said an ambulance was called to the scene, but Roman-Ovares refused treatment. He had no visible injuries and did not complain of pain, police said.
Police say Roman-Ovares slurred his words, had glassy eyes and pinpoint pupils, noting these were signs of opiate use.
Police said Roman-Ovares was stumbling and required assistance so as to not fall over after the crash.
Roman-Ovares was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill for evaluation, according to police.
Police say witnesses told them that Roman-Ovares was speeding just prior to the accident.