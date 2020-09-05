HAVERHILL — A local man accused of waving a gun at another man in a downtown business continues to be held behind bars.
A dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday in Haverhill District Court to consider setting bail for Craig Kimball was continued to Sept. 15.
Kimball, 32, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threat to commit a crime, and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, according to police.
At Kimball's arraignment in Haverhill District Court after his arrest, Judge Patricia Dowling ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday. According to court officials, that hearing has been continued to Sept. 15, leaving Kimball behind bars until then.
A dangerousness hearing determines whether a person charged with a crime is a danger to the community and should continue to be held as the case continues through the court process, or if a bail amount should be set.
Kimball has hired local defense attorney Gerald LaFlamme to represent him, court officials said.
Police said Kimball waved a silver handgun at Daniel Dionne, 45, during an altercation Aug. 20 at the RB Kimball Insurance office on downtown Merrimack Street and pushed Dionne as he tried to grab the gun. According to a police report, Kimball also threatened to put Dionne on a "hit list."
Police became involved when officers were flagged down by Dionne in Lafayette Square, according to a police report. Dionne told officers that Kimball pulled a gun on him 20 minutes earlier at the insurance agency.
According to the police report, Dionne said he went to the insurance office to speak with the owner about work Dionne had done for him. While Dionne was there, the owner asked Dionne if he could go to the Methuen Police Department to bail out a Haverhill man, the report said.
A woman who was at the insurance office at the time that Dionne said the incident took place told police a "brief altercation" did happen, but that she did not see it because it happened in a different room of the office.
According to the police report, Dionne said Kimball walked into the insurance company office and "began screaming" at company owner, his father Malcolm Kimball, about his father's working relationship with Dionne. When Dionne told Craig Kimball that he was there to do a job for Malcolm Kimball and would leave the office after doing that work, Craig Kimball "got into his face" and threatened him, warning him to leave the property, according to the police report.
Craig Kimball then went to the main lobby of the office, took a silver handgun out of a safe and began "waving" it at Dionne, the police report said. According to the report, Dionne told police he had seen the same gun "multiple times" in the past when Craig Kimball pulled it out.
Craig Kimball eventually put the gun back into the safe, the report said. He then pushed Dionne and said, "I should just put him on a (expletive) hit list," according to the police report.
Police went to the insurance agency in an attempt to speak with owner Malcolm Kimball, who was "confrontational" and "did not want to be bothered," according to the police report. Malcom Kimball first told police he did not know why Dionne came to the insurance office, but later said he "invited (Dionne) there to bail (the Haverhill man) out of the Methuen Police lockup," the police report said.
"We informed (the owner) that if he could elaborate further on the incident, we could be out of his way," Officer Conor Clark wrote in his report, referring to Malcolm Kimball. "He stated we could leave and seek a search warrant."
Malcolm Kimball is well known in Haverhill's business and political communities. He ran unsuccessfully for City Council in past elections, most recently in 2011.
Reached for comment by The Eagle-Tribune after his son's arrest, Malcolm Kimball said the entire situation involving police at his business was "a sham."
"We've been doing insurance since 1882. Now we're doing criminal activities? Come on," Kimball said.
When officers conducted a sweep of the insurance office due to Dionne's statements about firearms being there, Malcolm Kimball "became enraged that we would not leave his business, so he got up out of his office and informed me that we could lock up the business and shut off the heat if we wanted to waste his time," Clark wrote in the report. "He came outside and got into my face to inform me that we were breaking the law and needed to leave."
When Malcolm Kimball was walking out of the building, an officer saw him quickly close the safe when it appeared he thought police were not looking, according to the police report.
Craig Kimball then arrived at the insurance agency and told police "he was the real victim" in the altercation with Dionne, according to the police report. Craig Kimball was arrested by police due to the statements made previously by Dionne, the report said.
While Craig Kimball was being booked, officers learned he had surrendered his license to carry guns "a few days prior" after being served with an emergency restraining order, according to the police report. Craig Kimball had also been served with a temporary domestic violence-related restraining order out of New Hampshire and, while he was being fingerprinted, he talked about that order with officers, the police report said.
According to the report, Craig Kimball told police he would "probably get a violation" on the restraining order "for the two guns in the safe down there," gesturing toward the insurance agency.
The restraining order relates to an order of protection filed by Craig Kimball's ex-girlfriend, in which she said she fears for her life and that of her son, according to court documents in the 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood, New Hampshire.
Officers returned to the RB Kimball Insurance office with a search warrant and seized a silver handgun and a black semi-automatic pistol in a leather holster.
According to the report, Malcolm Kimball could not produce a firearms identification card or license to carry firearms when asked. The report said police used an FBI database to search for serial numbers on the two handguns but found no matches.
Malcolm Kimball told The Eagle-Tribune that he served as a Groveland police officer for "three or four years" in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
"I'm a former police officer in Groveland and let my (firearms) license lapse,'' he said. "It doesn't really matter. The whole thing's a sham."
The gun in the safe had a barrel lock, a trigger lock and was unloaded, according to Kimball. There was no ammunition in the building, he said.