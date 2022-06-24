GROVELAND — A 73-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon when an oxygen tank inside his first-floor Manor Drive apartment exploded, according to Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine.
"We believe that's what caused the explosion," Valentine said.
The explosion at 2 Manor Drive about 3 p.m. sent flames shooting up to the second floor, trapping residents above and forcing first responders to rescue three people and a dog from their back porch using a ladder, Valentine added.
With Groveland firefighters covering a medical aid call, it was a West Newbury fire company working a detail at the Pentucket School campus that first responded to the four-unit apartment building.
It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to put out the three-alarm blaze and after an additional 15 minutes, command personnel deemed the fire under control, according to the fire chief.
It was the first fatal fire in Groveland since 1966.
Assisting local and West Newbury firefighters were units from Georgetown, Amesbury, Methuen, Newbury, Newburyport, Haverhill and Rowley. Trinity and Cataldo ambulance crews responded as well as several area fire chiefs and deputy chiefs. The Boxford and North Andover fire departments covered Groveland stations.
The fire remains under investigation by local police and fire officials, personnel from the State Fire Marshal's Office, who also responded, and the Essex District Attorney's Office.
A State Fire Marshal's Office spokesperson said the victim's identity would not be released pending a formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The apartment complex is close to the Pines Recreation Area off Main Street and Perry Park Preschool.
