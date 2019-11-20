Man driving stolen car sets off chase

HAVERHILL — A New Hampshire man who led authorities on a chase involving 19 pursuit vehicles told police when arrested that he "didn't feel like stopping."
Police said the chase began early Wednesday morning in Danville and ended on 13th Avenue in Haverhill.
Anthony Earl, 29, of 24 Sanborn St., Danville, was driving a stolen vehicle when he was arrested, police said.
Earl is charged with operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, defacing property, possession of burglarious tools and failure to stop for police. He was arraigned Wednesday in Haverhill District Court, where the judge ordered $50,000 cash bail.
During the chase, Earl ran over "stop sticks" deployed by police in the 2003 Chevy Express he was driving, causing the two rear tires to blow out and eventually fall off.
Police said Earl kept driving on two bare rims, gouging the pavement along North Avenue, Main Street, 14th Avenue, Cedar Street and 13th Avenue.
When Earl finally came to a stop, police found that he was in possession of tools used in burglaries, which they believed to have been used to disassemble the dash panel on the driver side of the stolen van.
Earl was slurring his speech, smelled of alcohol and was so unsteady on his feet that police had to hold him to prevent him from falling over, police said
Police said Earl was previously convicted in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, of operating under the influence of liquor.
During Earl's arraignment Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo told Judge Patricia Dowling that Earl is a habitual offender with a substantial New Hampshire record that includes operating under the influence of alcohol with a very high breathalyzer reading, a habitual offender penalty that was taken out against him for past criminal activities, and various burglary charges.
DePaulo requested Earl be held on $100,000 cash bail.
"He's facing problems in New Hampshire as a result of this also," DePaulo said.
Earl's defense lawyer, Lee Graham, noted that Earl's mother, with whom he lives, was in the courtroom. He said Earl takes medication for epilepsy, is single but has two children, and although he is gainfully employed does not have the ability to post the high bail DePaulo requested.
"He tells me he has an alcohol issue that he has not gotten help for," Graham said.
Dowling set bail at $50,000 cash, issued a 90-day warning, and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Dec. 11 via video conference.
According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Haverhill police were advised by dispatch that various New Hampshire law enforcement agencies were chasing a stolen van that was heading south on North Avenue. Police were told the van's rear tires were off the rims and the van wasn't stopping.
Police said the van turned onto Main Street, then 14th Avenue, then Cedar Street, running a stop sign. A Brentwood police cruiser attempted to box the van in, but was rear-ended by the van. The driver then turned onto 13th Avenue, where the van stopped in the area of 20, 13 Ave.
A Danville police officer took Earl into custody without incident, police said. However, police said he berated them and called them various derogatory names.
Earl, who smelled of alcohol, told police he didn't care that he was being chased, and that he "didn't feel like stopping."
While being booked, Earl refused to complete a field sobriety test and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. In inventorying his belongings, police found a small black case containing screwdrivers and torx bits. When asked about the tools, Earl offered no reasonable explanation as to why he would be carrying those around, police said.