HAVERHILL — When a man fell off a motorcycle and police were called, officers went to the scene and discovered he hasn't badly hurt.
But they noticed his eyes were glassy and he smelled of alcohol, according to a police report. Officers investigated and determined he had been drinking, the report said.
The result: Robert Meagher, 61, faces his seventh drunk driving charge.
Meagher, 30 Old Ferry Road, was arrested Sunday and charged with operating under the influence of liquor (seventh offense), operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, according to the arrest log at the police station.
Meagher had past OUI offenses in 1995, 1990, 1984, 1983, and two in 1981, court records show. According to the police report, he has also driven with a suspended license "numerous times" and was most frequently in court for a driving offense in 1999.
During his arraignment in Haverhill District Court Monday before Judge Patricia Dowling, Meagher was released on his own recognizance until his next court hearing in early December.
While his case is pending, the court has ordered him to use a portable breathalyzer called a SCRAM device that he must breathe into four times daily to determine whether he has been drinking. According to court officials, the probation department dictates how often and at what times the machine calls for Meagher to be tested. Meagher must also remain drug and alcohol free and submit to random screenings as a condition of his release.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, police were sent to the intersection of Summer and Mill streets to help a man who fell off a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle he had been riding on alone, according to a police report. When officers arrived, the motorcycle was parked on the side of the road and was running, the report said. Meagher told police he did not have a license when he was asked to show one to officers, according to the report.
The report said Trinity EMS was sent to the scene after Meagher told police he felt short of breath. When paramedics arrived and evaluated him, Meagher declined further treatment, the report said.
When asked what happened, Meagher told police, "I missed the turn and dumped the bike," the report said. According to the report, Meagher said he was traveling on Mill Street and turning onto Boardman Street when he fell off the motorcycle.
Other officers at the scene said Meagher smelled of alcohol and had "bloodshot, glassy eyes," according to the report.
Asked how much he had to drink, Meagher told police he "lost track of time and how much (he) drank," according to the report, but estimated it was "a few."
He agreed to perform field sobriety tests, the report said, and the tests were given by police near the entrance to Linwood Cemetery. According to the report, Meagher was asked more than once if he understood the instructions for the tests and he repeatedly replied, "I'm (expletive) either way...I'm (expletive). I'm done."
Officers arrested Meagher and charged him with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, the report said. He was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle. The motorcycle's owner, Meagher's brother-in-law, was contacted and told police he knew it was unregistered, according to the police report. He said believed the bike was being worked on at Meagher's house, the report said.