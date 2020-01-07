SALEM, Mass. — A young Haverhill man was sent to state prison for the next two and a half years after pleading guilty to illegal firearms charges stemming for Haverhill and Lawrence cases in 2017.
Juan Marte, 22, told Judge Sal Tabit he planned to spend his time behind bars studying and improving himself.
"I want to reintegrate into the community and take the time to better myself," said Marte, of 57 Bellevue Ave., in Salem Superior Court on Monday.
Behind him, members of his family, including his weeping mother, sat in the courtroom gallery.
Assistant District Attorney Christina Ronan noted Marte's family attended all of his court hearings on the charges.
Marte was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after incidents in Lawrence in April 2017 and another November 2017.
Ronan said she and Marte's defense attorney worked for an extended period of time to "get to a place of agreement" in Marte's case.
Marte was on house arrest for several months prior to pleading guilty this week, Ronan noted.
When sentencing Marte, Judge Tabit noted the young man would be going "from home to state prison" and that a state prison sentence was "significant."
He said he hoped Marte was "sincere" about wanting to improve himself in state prison.
When he's released from prison, Marte was also ordered to spend the next two years on probation.
Marte was given credit for 256 days he already served behind bars since his arrests.
As he was handcuffed and taken into custody by court officers, Marte, in Spanish, told his mother he loved her before he was taken out of the courtroom.
