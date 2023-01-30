HAVERHILL — A man was killed early Monday after the car he was driving crashed into a commercial building in Lafayette Square.
Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone released a statement saying that about 2:06 a.m., a car traveling on Broadway struck the building housing KC Carpets at 35 Lafayette Square.
The driver was brought to Lawrence General Hospital, where he later died.
City Councilor Shaun Toohey, owner of KC Carpets, said the building's owner, David Vasta, contacted him around 3:45 a.m. to inform him of the crash.
Toohey said his carpet company's storefront was being boarded up as of 10 a.m. Monday and that he plans to reopen the business within a few days. He said that when he arrived the victim's car was partially inside his store.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to the man's family," Toohey said.
The victim's name is being withheld pending confirmation of his identity and notification of his next of kin.
The crash is being investigated by Haverhill Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstructions Section.
