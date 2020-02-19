Man leads police on chase after crash

HAVERHILL — A Washington Street man was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after he caused a car accident, crashing into a woman and her infant before fleeing into the woods near Interstate 495 Friday night, according to police.
Jordan Santos, 24, of 566 Washington St., Apt. 1, was stopped by Detective Jordan Bergevine in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood just before 3:30 p.m., according to a police report. Police found that the Honda Accord he was driving was both unregistered and uninsured. Santos also was driving with a suspended license, according to the report.
When Bergevine stopped Santos on Observatory Avenue, Santos “stated he did not need to get out of his car and that (police) were not going to search his vehicle,” the report states.
The man's hands and legs were shaking and he appeared nervous during their conversation, the detective wrote in his summary of the accident.
Once Santos was made aware he was being arrested for driving with a suspended license, police said he put his car back into gear and started to drive away at the same time Bergevine tried to open the driver's side door.
Santos then took officers on a chase through the Mount Washington neighborhood, police said, driving “recklessly” and running several stop signs, according to the report. The pursuit ended in the area of Planet Fitness near Westgate Plaza, at the direction of Detective Sgt. Thomas Howell.
Police soon found that Santos had collided with a Honda CRV near the on ramp to I-495. Arriving at the accident scene, police discovered that North Andover Deputy Fire Chief Graham Rowe had stopped to help the woman involved in the accident.
A witness told police he saw a person believed to be Santos run into the woods near the crash site. Police tracked Santos into the woods, where he continued to disobey officer commands, according to the report. They finally caught up with him and placed him into two sets of handcuffs “due to his large frame.”
The woman involved in the accident, who complained of lower body pain, and her infant daughter, were taken by ambulance to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen for evaluation. Santos was transported to Haverhill's Holy Family Holy Family Hospital to be treated for a head laceration and small cuts on his hands.
Police later seized a small plastic bag containing a tan powdered residue believed to be fentanyl, and an unidentified white oval pill from the Honda Accord driven by Santos.
Santos appeared in Haverhill District Court before Judge Patricia Dowling for arraignment Tuesday, where he was ordered held on $50,000 bail. His next court appearance is in late March.