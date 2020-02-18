Man leads police on chase, rips traffic light from ground

HAVERHILL — Police say a Lawrence man ripped a traffic light from the ground with his vehicle in the early morning hours Sunday, before driving the wrong way down River Street and ignoring officer commands.
Anthony Resto, 22, was arrested and charged with six counts of leaving the scene of property damage, operating under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and a host of other charges after police say he led officers on a 50 MPH chase before hitting several parked cars.
Behind the wheel of a white Acura TSX, Resto hit three cars parked in the Enterprise rental car lot on the corner of River and Washington Streets, according to a police report. Once officers were dispatched to the scene at 12:55 a.m., Resto tried to evade capture by driving on the wrong side of the road “creating large risk to the general public,” the report states.
Resto's vehicle quickly became inoperable, according to police.
At that time, Officer Zachary Bouchard began giving Resto verbal commands to exit the vehicle, raise his hands and lay on the ground.
Slurring his speech and swaying, Resto responded, “Bro! Calm down” before reaching back into the car to get his cell phone from underneath the front seat, police said.
Once under arrest, Resto was treated by Trinity EMS for injuries.
During treatment, according to police, Resto told paramedics, “Man, you know I'm not sober.”
When he arrived at Merrimack Valley Hospital, Resto told Officer Ryan Barbera multiple times that he “f—ked up” and "ran because he knew he was in trouble,” the report states.
Police found a small bag of marijuana and brass knuckles when they searched Resto, according to the report. They also discovered that he was in possession of a hardship license that allowed him to drive only between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Resto appeared before Haverhill District Court Judge Patricia Dowling at his arraignment Tuesday, where he was held without bail and sent to a 28-day detox program.
As a result of Resto refusing a breathalyzer test, he automatically loses his license for 180 days. His next court appearance is at the end of March.