Man ordered back to detox in DUI case

HAVERHILL — A city man police say was texting and under the influence of drugs when he hit a Washington Street utility pole in 2018 has been ordered to complete a second round of substance abuse treatment after violating the rules of his first court-ordered program.
Steven Roman-Ovares appeared before Haverhill District Court Judge Patricia Dowling on Thursday and was held without bail once Dowling learned he was removed from the 28-day program she sent him to in November.
Dowling said he must now complete a detox program while in custody at the House of Correction. Court officials will next check on Roman-Ovares' progress at a February hearing.
According to a police report, Roman-Ovares was driving on River Street at 9:40 a.m. on April 13, 2018 while texting and crashed his black Honda Accord into a parked car, causing it to collide with another parked vehicle. His car then rolled over onto its roof, police said.
Approximately an hour later, officers were dispatched to the High Street Market where they met with a woman who said she saw a man stumble out of a black Honda Accord, enter the market and then stumble out. The woman told police the man, later identified as Roman-Ovares, got into his car and drove up High Street. Moments later, according to the police report, a black Honda Accord crashed into a utility pole on Washington Street, breaking it in half.
Police say Roman-Ovares slurred his words, had glassy eyes and pinpoint pupils, noting these were signs of opiate use. Police also said he was stumbling and required assistance so as to not fall over after the crash.