HAVERHILL — A 27-year-old Lawrence man was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after stabbing his girlfriend's father who had banned him from setting foot in her new apartment.
Norman Joncas III has been ordered to remain on 24/7 GPS monitoring after police say he went after North Andover's James Dion, 53, during a dispute just after 9 a.m. Monday at a home on Downing Avenue.
Police responded to the property to find Dion outside with a wound to his leg wrapped in a self-made tourniquet. According to a police report, officers followed a trail of a “large amount of blood” inside the apartment, where they encountered a “chaotic” scene and several people shouting.
The melee allegedly began, police said, when Joncas intended to move his belongings into his girlfriend Cassandra Dion's new apartment — despite objections from her father James Dion.
According to the report, Joncas received a phone call from his girlfriend's father demanding that he get his things out of the apartment or he'd be thrown out. Joncas told police he believed his girlfriend's parents have “always hated him.”
The incident allegedly began, Joncas told police, when he arrived at the apartment with his father Norman Joncas Jr. His girlfriend was not present and the apartment was empty, the report stated. James Dion “came barging in” with his daughter's landlord and another man and allegedly “sucker punched” Norman Joncas Jr., Joncas III told police.
According to the report, Joncas III told police he grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen to “defend his father and himself.” He described making a “blind sweeping motion with the knife” that resulted in a stab wound to James Dion's leg, the report stated.
During the course of the investigation by lead Detective Rick Welch, police found that Joncas III had what was described as a “strained” relationship with his girlfriend's family and that her father was “adamant” he not be allowed in her new apartment.
According to the report, tensions were also rising between James Dion and Joncas Jr., who attempted to broker a peace agreement between the two. During a phone call that morning, “Joncas Jr. asked Dion if he could be civil, to which he said Dion replied, 'Yeah, I am going to civilly punch you in the face,'” the report stated.
Concerned Dion would throw out all of Joncas III's belongings, the father and son headed to the apartment, where the melee began, according to the report.
Arrested and charged in connection to the stabbing, Joncas III was arraigned by Judge Allen Swan in Haverhill District Court Wednesday. He was released on a 24/7 GPS monitoring device and is due in court for his next hearing at the end of this month.