HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man impersonating a police officer threatened two teenagers with what they thought was a handgun, waving it around in their home, police said.
The man was angry because he thought one of the teens used his online PlayStation account without his permission, according to a police report. Police said they discovered the weapon he used to threaten the teens was a BB gun that looked like a real gun.
Herminio Filomeno, 33, of 14 Granite St., Apt. 150, was arrested Wednesday at 8:49 p.m. and charged with kidnapping, home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed assault in a dwelling (two counts), impersonating a police officer and intimidating a witness or court or police officer.
He is being held without bail.
According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Arch Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on a complaint about a suspicious person.
A 19-year-old girl told police that Filomeno had stepped out of a car near her home and claimed he was a Haverhill police officer, even giving her his badge number. She said he was wearing a holster that had a gun at his hip. He demanded to know where her younger brother was, claiming that a few days earlier, the 15-year-old boy had used Filomeno's personal PlayStation account to play online games with Filomeno's stepson, according to a police report.
Such an account allows a person to pay online video games with other account holders.
The girl told police that Filomeno threatened her and her brother with a gun, telling them he was not afraid to use it. She told police that he waved the gun around while demanding to see the boy's PlayStation account.
Filomeno entered the teenagers' home and, while still waving the gun around, was allowed to see the boy's PlayStation account, according to the police report.
According to the report, the boy told Filomeno that the boy and his friend, who lives nearby, were playing PlayStation "the other day." The boy said he and Filomeno then walked up the street toward the other boy's home because Filomeno wanted to talk to him.
According to the report, the girl then called police to ask if there was an officer named Filomeno on the force. When she learned there was no such officer, she ran to get her brother, but by that time Filomeno had driven away, the police report said.
When police arrived on Arch Avenue and were speaking to the girl, Filomeno drove by and one of the officers recognized him. Police said they chased him, but he got away.
The girl and her brother were unharmed, police said.
After receiving a report of a disturbance at the Hadley West apartment complex later that night, police said they saw Filomeno in front of a building there and arrested him.
Police said he had a BB gun in a holster, and that the weapon looked like a real gun.
Filomeno was arraigned on the charges Thursday in Haverhill District Court before Judge Jean Curran, who ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 28. That hearing will determine whether he is a danger to the community and should continue to be held.
Filomeno's defense lawyer, Timothy Connors, was granted money from the court to hire an investigator.
Police said they've had multiple dealings with Filomeno in the past.