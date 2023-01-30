HAVERHILL — The victim of a Saturday fire on 9th Avenue in Haverhill has been identified by authorities as 80-year-old Richard Wallace.
The fire that claimed the life of Wallace and a pet dog started with smoking materials, according to a press release from Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
An investigation determined that the fire started in the area of a recliner near the front left of a second floor apartment, where numerous cigarettes and a lighter were found.
“On behalf of the Haverhill Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to Mr. Wallace’s family and loved ones,” O’Brien said. “I also want to remind everyone in our community that the unsafe use of smoking materials is the leading cause of fire deaths. If you smoke or have guests who do, please remember to put it out, all the way, every time.”
Smoking fires have caused about 50 deaths in Massachusetts during the past five years, Ostroskey said.
“These fires can smolder undetected in bedding, upholstery, and other materials before anyone is aware of them," he said. "This is why smoking in bed or when you’re drowsy or impaired is especially dangerous. There’s no truly safe way to smoke, but if you must do it then use a heavy ashtray with water or sand and keep it on a sturdy surface.”
Haverhill firefighters from the 16th Avenue and Water Street stations responded to multiple 911 calls for a fire at 38 9th Ave. shortly before 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
On arrival, firefighters saw smoke showing from the second floor of the multi-family home. Inside, firefighters located one person and one canine who had succumbed to fatal injuries. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment of origin. Georgetown, Groveland, Lawrence, and Methuen fire departments provided mutual aid.
The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the Essex DA and State Fire Marshal.
