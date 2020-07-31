Man who slipped loaded gun past Haverhill police to serve 2 1/2 years in prison

HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man admitted in Superior Court Wednesday to slipping a loaded Smith & Wesson 9-mm handgun past police during his arrest on an armed assault to murder warrant in September 2018.
In pleading guilty, Elijah Oliver, now 21, was sentenced to two and a half- years in state prison — instead of the Middleton House of Correction as was the preference of his defense attorney. He has credit for 566 days served. Once Oliver is released, he must serve a two-year probation term.
Salem Superior Court Judge David Deakin said the decision was not one he made lightly, calling Oliver's sentence "an extremely difficult decision." Deakin said Oliver's choice to resist arrest and do so with a "lethal weapon designed to kill people" was something the judge just could not look past.
"I look at the issue of state prison versus the house of correction as a significant distinction and I think judges should proceed carefully before sentencing young people to state prison," the judge told Oliver. "That said ... the offense with which you are charged is an extremely serious one. The weapon which you admitted to carrying is a lethal weapon designed to kill people. I'm further troubled that when police came to execute a warrant, you sought to flee."
According to Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Gillespie, Oliver was "belligerent" and "hostile" when Haverhill and state police tried to serve a warrant at his home on Lowell Avenue in 2018. In court Wednesday, Gillespie described how Oliver fled from a state trooper and a Haverhill police detective, resisting as they tried to take him into custody.
Once Oliver was handcuffed, he was pat-frisked, Gillespie said. During the pat-down, officers located marijuana and money, which they seized, according to Gillespie.
According to a report from the incident, police said that after handcuffing Oliver from behind and placing him in a cruiser, he continued to struggle and at one point the officer driving the cruiser believed he was trying to move his hands under his legs and to the front of his body. That officer testified in front of a grand jury that Oliver was "hunching forward" and leaning over toward the door.
Once back at the police station, and after removing Oliver from the rear seat of the cruiser, police found a black, 9-mm Smith & Wesson handgun in a rear door compartment, according to the report. Police said the gun was loaded with seven live rounds and had one live round in the chamber.
During the course of the investigation, police determined that Oliver was the only defendant present in that cruiser, Gillespie said. Gillespie also said that a fingerprint on the back of the one of the bullets loaded into the magazine matched Oliver's fingerprint.
Oliver subsequently told an investigator that he was in fear and that police needed to keep his family safe, according to the report. Police said it was apparent that Oliver was in fear due to past incidents and that he will take whatever means needed to keep himself and his family safe, "including carrying a loaded firearm."
While being booked, Oliver swore and said degrading things to a female officer, and also told her to "respect his rank," a reference to his gang affiliation, according to the police report. Prosecuting attorney Gillespie said Oliver is a member of the Gangsta Disciples gang and well-known to local law enforcement.
"The defendant is a person who, when out in the community, is someone who has consistent contact with the police," she said. "That contact (happens so) frequently that when he was 19, he had a five-page record. They were not just driving offenses — they led to him being involved in this gang."
In court, Oliver told the judge he is "taking accountability for (his) actions" and tendered a guilty plea on one count of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of carrying a loaded firearm without a license and one count of resisting arrest.
"I'm ready to move forward," Oliver said. "I want to be there for my mother and my siblings. No matter what happens, I am going to be a more productive citizen in my community."
Oliver's defense attorney said that when his client is released from prison, he intends to move to the Boston area to "get out of any elements happening in Haverhill.''