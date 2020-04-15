North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.