SUNDAY, MAY 21
ANDOVER: Gyro Sunday
Gyro and chips, $10; Frappe, $5; Bougatsa, $5; Frappe & Bougatsa Combo, $8. While supplies last!
Sts Constantine And Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road
Info: www.greekboston.com/event/gyro-sunday-andover-ma
NORTH ANDOVER: Sheep Shearing Festival
Activities include Border Collie sheep herding, sheep shearing, wool spinning, pony rides and more.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Town Common (Free shuttle service from Franklin School and North Andover Middle School)
Cost: Free Admission
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour
Explore the industrial and social history and the many innovations that were powered by the Shawsheen River that runs through this fascinating neighborhood proudly referred to as the “Vale”. Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches, and even a famous murder.
1-2:30 p.m., Andover Center For History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Registration required: 978-475-2236 / Email mtubinis@andoverhistoryandculture.org
ANDOVER: Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Book Signing Event
A lively and fun-filled talk with author Matt Robinson about all things Ivy-League (and glean some insider views into publishing your own books, too)!
2 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street
Info/Reserve your seat: Email: andover@hugobooksinc.com
HAVERHILL: Artists Reception and Awards Presentation
The public is welcome to the reception and awards presentation for the annual Open Art Exhibit of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association. The exxibit runs through May 31.
2:30-4 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
ANDOVER: Organ Recital by Jeremy Bruns
Featuring works by J. S. Bach and Olivier Messiaen. A free will offering at the door. A reception follows the service.
4:30 p.m., The Parish of Christ Church, 33 Central Street
Info: www.christchurchandover.org
MONDAY, MAY 22
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Mondays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Mahjong
Mondays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Book Club Meeting
Currently discussing “The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections” by Eva Jurczyk.
5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
