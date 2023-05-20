SUNDAY, MAY 21

ANDOVER: Gyro Sunday

Gyro and chips, $10; Frappe, $5; Bougatsa, $5; Frappe & Bougatsa Combo, $8. While supplies last!

Sts Constantine And Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road

Info: www.greekboston.com/event/gyro-sunday-andover-ma

NORTH ANDOVER: Sheep Shearing Festival

Activities include Border Collie sheep herding, sheep shearing, wool spinning, pony rides and more.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Town Common (Free shuttle service from Franklin School and North Andover Middle School)

Cost: Free Admission

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour

Explore the industrial and social history and the many innovations that were powered by the Shawsheen River that runs through this fascinating neighborhood proudly referred to as the “Vale”. Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches, and even a famous murder.

1-2:30 p.m., Andover Center For History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Registration required: 978-475-2236 / Email mtubinis@andoverhistoryandculture.org

ANDOVER: Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Book Signing Event

A lively and fun-filled talk with author Matt Robinson about all things Ivy-League (and glean some insider views into publishing your own books, too)!

2 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street

Info/Reserve your seat: Email: andover@hugobooksinc.com

HAVERHILL: Artists Reception and Awards Presentation

The public is welcome to the reception and awards presentation for the annual Open Art Exhibit of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association. The exxibit runs through May 31.

2:30-4 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

ANDOVER: Organ Recital by Jeremy Bruns

Featuring works by J. S. Bach and Olivier Messiaen. A free will offering at the door. A reception follows the service.

4:30 p.m., The Parish of Christ Church, 33 Central Street

Info: www.christchurchandover.org

MONDAY, MAY 22

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: Book Club Meeting

Currently discussing “The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections” by Eva Jurczyk.

5:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

