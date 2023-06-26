MONDAY, JUNE 26
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month
This month’s selection is “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)
Come join this supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and fingerplay. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: 2nd Annual Merrimac Heights Academy Golf Tournament
Calling All Golfers! Come enjoy an 18-hole tournament with southwestern dinner buffet, raffles, and more!
12 p.m., Renaissance Private Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Street
Cost: $225 per person, $800 per foursome
Info/register: 978-384-8290 / www.merrimacheightsacademy.org
LAWRENCE: Summer Reading Kick Off
Start your summer reading! This year’s theme is “All Together Now”. Highlights include a photo booth, face painting, goodie bags, balloon twister, ice cream, and more!
1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, auditorium and courtyard, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Tie-Dye Beach Towels (Ages 8-18)
Find your voice and express yourself by making a unique tie-dye beach towel! Towels are available on a first- come, first-served basis. Participants may also bring other items to tie-dye.
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Infor: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
ANDOVER: Drive for Dignity Golf Day
In addition to a challenging and magnificent day on the course, you will enjoy exquisite culinary selections, on-course and in the ballroom, amazing player swag and prizes, Silent Auction, Masters Raffle drawing, and an opportunity to help drive away food insecurity for local families.
Registration from 6-7:30 a.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Info/tickets: www.drivefordignity.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
ANDOVER: Local News & Journalism by Dave Copeland
More than 2,500 local newspapers in the U.S. have closed since 2005, and the closures are continuing at a rate of about two per week, while many of the remaining papers have had their newsrooms gutted by corporate owners. Andover resident Dave Copeland, will discuss what this means for communities and independent efforts like his to fill the void with online news sites like Andover News.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: Young Adult Bingo-Noon
Bring your friends for a night of winning prizes in a couple rounds of Bingo in the YA Center.
2-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Questions? 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month — September to June.
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: The Art of Henna (Ages 9-12)
Longtime arts educator Lisa Buglione will lead this class, where kids will learn about the history of henna and how to make henna paste and apply it to create personal tattoo designs.
5:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop In Tech Help
Wednesdays
Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions! All skill levels welcome.
6 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Don’t miss the Hope Worship Team BPC Praise Band! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
ANDOVER: Author Talk
Nancy Horan, author of the New York Times bestseller “Loving Frank”, talks about her new book “The House of Lincoln” with bestselling author Therese Fowler.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Michael Hey of New York City will play “Tremendous Transcriptions on the Great Organ. This concert is in memory of Lee W. Malone.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 Adults, $10 Students, $5 for children
Tickets/Info: www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Summer at the Stevens 2023 Kick Off
Join us for the kickoff of Summer at the Stevens 2023 with Melodious Zach playing The Music of Lennon/ McCartney! With 21 years of musical experience, Melodious Zach puts on an all ages show that’s sure to be a hit! All ages welcome.
7-8 p.m., under the tent at Atkinson Elementary School, 111 Phillips Brooks Road
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ships Are Coming!
June 29 – Sun., July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
ANDOVER: The Pineapple Project
An interactive show for kids and families that explores gender identity and expression!
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: The Robb Center Cookout
5 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: Choice of hot dog ($10), cheeseburger ($13), hamburger ($13), veggie burger ($13) or grilled chicken ($13)
Price includes salad, drink and dessert.
Pre-registration required by Mon., June 26
Register: 978-623-8320 or visit the front desk
METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-18 Months)
What do little ones love? Books! What else do they love? Bubbles! This language-enrichment program features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles! No registration is required, and big brothers and sisters can also attend.
5-5:30 p..m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info/register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle
Thursdays
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Attention wordsmiths! The Nevins Library Adult Scrabble Club is back for another round of wordplay. Join us for a fun night of scrabble. All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info/register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
