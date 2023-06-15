THURSDAY, JUNE 15

NORTH ANDOVER: Faerie Houses in the Gardens

Thursday – Monday, June 1-30

Explore the gardens in a fun and magical way! Moonrise Fae have made faerie houses and nestled them in to corners of the garden. Explore and let your imagination lead you on an adventure among the flowers. General admission to the property is included with this registration.

10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge Gardens, 137 Andover Street

Cost: TTOR Member: FREE / Non-Members: Adult: $10; Kids: $15

Register/info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus Salute to Veterans

An afternoon of Song and Thanks to our Veterans, hosted by Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and Fire Chief Tim Sheehy. Special Guests: Mayor Neil Perry, VSO Paul Jensen, and Fire Department Lt. James Garrity

1 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Father’s Day Cookout

Join for BBQ chicken and sides with musical entertainment by Doug Kwartler who will play some classic rock and other varieties.

5 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $13 per guest / seats are limited

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle

Thursdays

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

HAVERHILL: Exploring Foodways: Honey & Botanicals (Ages 21+)

Join the Whittier Birthplace for a talk and taste with beekeeper Dr. William Hamilton and Mary Ellen Powers of the Haverhill Garden Club. Tours of the circa 1688 Whittier Homestead are available at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

6-8 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road

Cost: $30 per person

Tickets: whittierbirthplace.org/events

ANDOVER: Get the Dirt on Soil – Andover Pollinator Pathways Series

Discover how to create a living soil and reap its benefits for years to come.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

HAVERHILL: The Summit on Smart Manufacturing Resiliency

The City of Haverhill is developing a new Advanced Manufacturing Business Park, a new Life Sciences/Food Tech Innovation Center in the downtown, and expanding its Ward Hill Business Park already home to many manufacturers.

8 a.m. — 4 p.m., NECC, Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott Street

Cost: Free

Must register: tinyurl.com/mr26phk8

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays, June 16 to October 28

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Fridays

Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

LAWRENCE: Donuts with Dad!

Fathers, come and bring your kids for some fun activities and a sweet treat!

1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Must register: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: AYS Open Mic Night & End of the Year Fiesta

Come enjoy live music, tacos, and activities for the whole family!

3-8 p.m., Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court

Info: www.andoveryouthsertvices.com

LAWRENCE: Father’s Day Craft

The Teen Room is Celebrating Father’s day on June 16 by making a paracord bracelet.

3-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

GROVELAND: Rubbish to Runway ReFashion Show

All fashions are made from recycled or upcycled consumer materials. Its purpose, besides being a fundraiser, is to bring attention to the usefulness of waste. Designers use a wide array of inventive materials including, bicycle tires, bread tabs, old tents, and mosquito netting to produce outfits that awe, surprise, and delight audiences.

Reception at 6 p.m., Showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Cost: $30-$50

Tickets: www.veaseypark.org/rubbish2runway

Proceeds to support Lucile’s Cottage, an artist venue planned for the campus.

