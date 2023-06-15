THURSDAY, JUNE 15
NORTH ANDOVER: Faerie Houses in the Gardens
Thursday – Monday, June 1-30
Explore the gardens in a fun and magical way! Moonrise Fae have made faerie houses and nestled them in to corners of the garden. Explore and let your imagination lead you on an adventure among the flowers. General admission to the property is included with this registration.
10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge Gardens, 137 Andover Street
Cost: TTOR Member: FREE / Non-Members: Adult: $10; Kids: $15
Register/info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus Salute to Veterans
An afternoon of Song and Thanks to our Veterans, hosted by Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and Fire Chief Tim Sheehy. Special Guests: Mayor Neil Perry, VSO Paul Jensen, and Fire Department Lt. James Garrity
1 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-983-8825
ANDOVER: Father’s Day Cookout
Join for BBQ chicken and sides with musical entertainment by Doug Kwartler who will play some classic rock and other varieties.
5 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $13 per guest / seats are limited
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle
Thursdays
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
HAVERHILL: Exploring Foodways: Honey & Botanicals (Ages 21+)
Join the Whittier Birthplace for a talk and taste with beekeeper Dr. William Hamilton and Mary Ellen Powers of the Haverhill Garden Club. Tours of the circa 1688 Whittier Homestead are available at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
6-8 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road
Cost: $30 per person
Tickets: whittierbirthplace.org/events
ANDOVER: Get the Dirt on Soil – Andover Pollinator Pathways Series
Discover how to create a living soil and reap its benefits for years to come.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
HAVERHILL: The Summit on Smart Manufacturing Resiliency
The City of Haverhill is developing a new Advanced Manufacturing Business Park, a new Life Sciences/Food Tech Innovation Center in the downtown, and expanding its Ward Hill Business Park already home to many manufacturers.
8 a.m. — 4 p.m., NECC, Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott Street
Cost: Free
Must register: tinyurl.com/mr26phk8
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays, June 16 to October 28
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Fridays
Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LAWRENCE: Donuts with Dad!
Fathers, come and bring your kids for some fun activities and a sweet treat!
1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: AYS Open Mic Night & End of the Year Fiesta
Come enjoy live music, tacos, and activities for the whole family!
3-8 p.m., Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court
Info: www.andoveryouthsertvices.com
LAWRENCE: Father’s Day Craft
The Teen Room is Celebrating Father’s day on June 16 by making a paracord bracelet.
3-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-620-3618 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
GROVELAND: Rubbish to Runway ReFashion Show
All fashions are made from recycled or upcycled consumer materials. Its purpose, besides being a fundraiser, is to bring attention to the usefulness of waste. Designers use a wide array of inventive materials including, bicycle tires, bread tabs, old tents, and mosquito netting to produce outfits that awe, surprise, and delight audiences.
Reception at 6 p.m., Showtime at 7:30 p.m.
Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Cost: $30-$50
Tickets: www.veaseypark.org/rubbish2runway
Proceeds to support Lucile’s Cottage, an artist venue planned for the campus.
