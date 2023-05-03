WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Basics of Libby
Learn how to download the Libby app for iPhone, iPad, Android, or use it on a laptop or desktop. Go over setting up your account, borrowing an ebook or audiobook, and how to open the title and enjoy!
11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Explore the Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site (Virtual)
Explore the place where European iron makers brought their special skills to a young Massachusetts colony.
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Women in Business Networking Reception
5-7 p.m., Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Street
Cost: Free for Merrimack Valley Chamber members; $10 for others
Register: 978-686-0900 / MerrimackValleyChamber.com
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social
Don’t miss this fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Chicken fingers and fries will be served.
6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Knitting Group
Calling all knitters! Bring your current project and work on it in the company of other knitting enthusiasts. No registration needed.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
Held every 1st Wednesday
Currently discussing “Watermelon & red birds: a cookbook for Juneteenth and black celebrations” by Nicole A. Taylor.
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, MAY 4
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the 1st Thursday of each month
Join other parents and caregivers for those who are currently enrolled in either Participant Directed Program (PDP) or Agency with Choice (AWC) to exchange ideas, share resources and to connect with each other.
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival
Features rides, games, and food!
6 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street
Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com
HAVERHILL: Spring Speaker Series
“Understanding NAGPRA: A case study of the Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology and the Wabanaki Confederacy” by Maria Taylor.
6:30 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
FRIDAY, MAY 5
NORTH ANDOVER: Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic
The Catmobile is coming to North Andover, offering a low-cost, mobile spay/neuter clinic.
North Andover Police Station, 1475 Osgood Street
Cost: Male cats: $100 / Female cats: $150
Appointment required: 978-465-1940 / www.mrfrs.org/catmobile
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
4-7 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Cost: They will have a selection of special books individually priced between $1 and $10 — but for all others, you can fill a bag they provide for one flat price!
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: 150th Anniversary Open House
Memorial Hall Library is celebrating 150 years! Don’t miss the entertainment, memories, and fun!
5-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Retro Night in the Teen Room
The Teen Room will host a “Retro Night” for teens to sample snacks from bygone eras and help assemble a time capsule that will be opened in 50 years!
5-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival
Features rides, games, and food!
6 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street
Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com
AMESBURY: Open Mic
Open stage for music, poetry, comedy, stories, and more. Featuring Markus Belanger, singer-songwriter and activist.
7 p.m., Imagine Studios, 47 Main Street
Questions? 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.