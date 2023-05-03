WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club

10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Basics of Libby

Learn how to download the Libby app for iPhone, iPad, Android, or use it on a laptop or desktop. Go over setting up your account, borrowing an ebook or audiobook, and how to open the title and enjoy!

11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Explore the Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site (Virtual)

Explore the place where European iron makers brought their special skills to a young Massachusetts colony.

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Women in Business Networking Reception

5-7 p.m., Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Street

Cost: Free for Merrimack Valley Chamber members; $10 for others

Register: 978-686-0900 / MerrimackValleyChamber.com

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social

Don’t miss this fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Chicken fingers and fries will be served.

6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Knitting Group

Calling all knitters! Bring your current project and work on it in the company of other knitting enthusiasts. No registration needed.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club

Held every 1st Wednesday

Currently discussing “Watermelon & red birds: a cookbook for Juneteenth and black celebrations” by Nicole A. Taylor.

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, MAY 4

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Japanese Bunka

Thursdays

9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Thursdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the 1st Thursday of each month

Join other parents and caregivers for those who are currently enrolled in either Participant Directed Program (PDP) or Agency with Choice (AWC) to exchange ideas, share resources and to connect with each other.

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Bridge Group

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Whist

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival

Features rides, games, and food!

6 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street

Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com

HAVERHILL: Spring Speaker Series

“Understanding NAGPRA: A case study of the Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology and the Wabanaki Confederacy” by Maria Taylor.

6:30 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

FRIDAY, MAY 5

NORTH ANDOVER: Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic

The Catmobile is coming to North Andover, offering a low-cost, mobile spay/neuter clinic.

North Andover Police Station, 1475 Osgood Street

Cost: Male cats: $100 / Female cats: $150

Appointment required: 978-465-1940 / www.mrfrs.org/catmobile

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale

4-7 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Cost: They will have a selection of special books individually priced between $1 and $10 — but for all others, you can fill a bag they provide for one flat price!

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: 150th Anniversary Open House

Memorial Hall Library is celebrating 150 years! Don’t miss the entertainment, memories, and fun!

5-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Retro Night in the Teen Room

The Teen Room will host a “Retro Night” for teens to sample snacks from bygone eras and help assemble a time capsule that will be opened in 50 years!

5-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival

Features rides, games, and food!

6 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street

Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com

AMESBURY: Open Mic

Open stage for music, poetry, comedy, stories, and more. Featuring Markus Belanger, singer-songwriter and activist.

7 p.m., Imagine Studios, 47 Main Street

Questions? 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org

