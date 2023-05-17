WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Tribute to Women Luncheon
The YMCA’s 40th annual Tribute will honor 20 outstanding women from across the Merrimack Valley.
12-2 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $100 per person
Info/tickets: 978-687-0331 / www.ywcanema.org
Questions? Email: ezigler@ywcanema.org
ANDOVER: YMCA Presentation
All about aquatic opportunities at the Andover/North Andover YMCA.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Photojournalism: Then and Now
Join Curatorial Fellow Tessa Hite for a look at the history of American photojournalism, as well as a discussion of photographs in the Addison’s collection in conversation with current events.
2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 3 Chapel Ave, on the campus of Phillips Academy.
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Those eligible are people over the age of 65 with one bivalent dose administered more than four months ago or anyone over the age of 18 with an immunocompromised condition with one bivalent dose administered more than two months ago.
Residents are asked to bring vaccine cards.
2-5 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
No appointment required.
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, MAY 18
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (Virtual)
Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard / Email: chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Register for link: Lyn Brennan / Email: lbrennan@agespan.org
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle
Thursdays
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
HAVERHILL: Sip, Sample & Support
Come celebrate the incredible work Emmaus does in the greater Haverhill community! Wine, beer and food pairings, cocktail tasting, live auction, games, musical entertainment, and more!
5:30-9 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: $125/$150 per person
Tickets: 978-241-3400 / www.emmausinc.org
ANDOVER: Citizens Who Care & Educator of the Year
Join the Andover Rotary in recognizing the 2023 Citizens Who Care, Educator of the Year, and Student of the Year recipients.
6-9 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $100 per person
Info/tickets: www.rotaryandover.org
METHUEN: Getting Ready to Garden
Heather Bonanno from Pleasant Valley Gardens will be here and to share with us tips about how to start a garden, the best place and time to plant, and how to keep your garden looking great.
6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: 13,000 Years of Native American History
Lecture by Robert G. Goodby, Ph.D. Professor of Anthropology Franklin Pierce College.
7 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: www.facebook.com/ButtonwoodsMuseum
FRIDAY, MAY 19
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
MERRIMAC: Book Sale
Book donations will be accepted from May 5-11, during library hours.
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street
978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Tie Dye Night
Join for the last Hope and Joy event — Tie Dye Night!
5 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street
Must register: Katerina: 603-321-0911 / Helena: 978-771-2660
ANDOVER: Clown Town
Come enjoy rides, carnival games, candy/snacks, and a DJ.
6-10 p.m., Central Park, 1 Whittier Street
Info: https://andona.org/clown-town-2
ANDOVER: Intro to Pickleball (Adults)
Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis! At this workshop, players will be taught the rules of the sport as well as some common skills and techniques needed to play the game.
6-8 p.m., Rec Park Pickleball Courts
Cost: $20 per person
Info: www.andoverrec.com
HAVERHILL: Scratch Ticket Bingo Night (18+ Only)
Play 8 rounds of Bingo with scratch ticket prizes, plus a grand finale winner who takes the remaining scratch ticket round. There will be a cash bar with free finger food.
7 p.m., AmVets Post 147, 76 Primrose Street
Cost: $30 in advance, $35 at the door
Register: www.haverhilleducationfoundation.org
SATURDAY, MAY 20
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Garden Club Plant Sale
Members and friends donate perennials from their yards and there is also be a wide selection of flowering annuals, vegetables and herbs. The sale will take place rain or shine.
8 a.m. until sold out, Bradford Common, off South Main and Salem Streets
METHUEN: Flag Replacement Ceremony
Boston Bruins official anthem singer Todd Angilly to sing the National Anthem. Volunteers from city and youth groups will place flags on veterans graves.
8:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N Lowell Street
If you wish to volunteer, call 978-983-8585
ANDOVER: Clown Town
Along with the rides and carnival games, they’ll have face painting, sand art/crafts, toddler/preschool games, snow cones, candy, coffee, pizza, and more. The rides and carnival games will stay open until 8 p.m., but everything else will close at 4 p.m., so come early!
10-11 a.m.: Sensory Friendly Hour
10 a.m. — 4 p.m.: Carnival rides/games, kiddie games, sand art, DJ/music, and food
Central Park, 1 Whittier Street
Info: https://andona.org/clown-town-2
MERRIMAC: Silent Auction Reception
Friends of the Merrimac Public Library Silent Auction of mini-artwork.
11:30 a.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main Street
Bidding closes on May 20 at 12 p.m.
Proceeds to support the Merrimac Public Library Art Exhibit for 2023.
Info: 978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org
METHUEN: Messy Art (Ages 3-6)
Bring your kids to this art program, where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess might end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a “stainable” outfit!)
1-1:45 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Publishing with Literary Agent
Writers aspiring to be published are invited to this special in-person presentation by Jan L. Kardys.
1-2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 34 Main Street
Registration recommended: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SUNDAY, MAY 21
ANDOVER: Gyro Sunday
Gyro and chips, $10; Frappe, $5; Bougatsa, $5; Frappe & Bougatsa Combo, $8. While supplies last!
Sts Constantine And Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road
Info: www.greekboston.com/event/gyro-sunday-andover-ma
NORTH ANDOVER: Sheep Shearing Festival
Activities include Border Collie sheep herding, sheep shearing, wool spinning, pony rides and more.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Town Common (Free shuttle service from Franklin School and North Andover Middle School)
Cost: Free Admission
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour
Explore the industrial and social history and the many innovations that were powered by the Shawsheen River that runs through this fascinating neighborhood proudly referred to as the “Vale”. Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches, and even a famous murder.
1-2:30 p.m., Andover Center For History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Registration required: 978-475-2236 / Email mtubinis@andoverhistoryandculture.org
ANDOVER: Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Book Signing Event
A lively and fun-filled talk with author Matt Robinson about all things Ivy-League (and glean some insider views into publishing your own books, too)!
2 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street
Info/Reserve your seat: Email: andover@hugobooksinc.com
HAVERHILL: Artists Reception and Awards Presentation
The public is welcome to the reception and awards presentation for the annual Open Art Exhibit of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association. The exxibit runs through May 31.
2:30-4 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
ANDOVER: Organ Recital by Jeremy Bruns
Featuring works by J. S. Bach and Olivier Messiaen. A free will offering at the door. A reception follows the service.
4:30 p.m., The Parish of Christ Church, 33 Central Street
Info: www.christchurchandover.org
