THURSDAY, MAY 18

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Japanese Bunka

Thursdays

9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Thursdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (Virtual)

Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. - 12 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard / Email: chession@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)

Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., via Zoom, Age Span, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Register for link: Lyn Brennan / Email: lbrennan@agespan.org

METHUEN: Bridge Group

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Whist

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle

Thursdays

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

HAVERHILL: Sip, Sample & Support

Come celebrate the incredible work Emmaus does in the greater Haverhill community! Wine, beer and food pairings, cocktail tasting, live auction, games, musical entertainment, and more!

5:30-9 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: $125/$150 per person

Tickets: 978-241-3400 / www.emmausinc.org

ANDOVER: Citizens Who Care & Educator of the Year

Join the Andover Rotary in recognizing the 2023 Citizens Who Care, Educator of the Year, and Student of the Year recipients.

6-9 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street

Cost: $100 per person

Info/tickets: www.rotaryandover.org

METHUEN: Getting Ready to Garden

Heather Bonanno from Pleasant Valley Gardens will be here and to share with us tips about how to start a garden, the best place and time to plant, and how to keep your garden looking great.

6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: 13,000 Years of Native American History

Lecture by Robert G. Goodby, Ph.D. Professor of Anthropology Franklin Pierce College.

7 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: www.facebook.com/ButtonwoodsMuseum

FRIDAY, MAY 19

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

MERRIMAC: Book Sale

Book donations will be accepted from May 5-11, during library hours.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street

978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Tie Dye Night

Join for the last Hope and Joy event - Tie Dye Night! 

5 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street

Must register: Katerina: 603-321-0911 / Helena: 978-771-2660 

ANDOVER: Clown Town

Come enjoy rides, carnival games, candy/snacks, and a DJ.

6-10 p.m., Central Park, 1 Whittier Street

Info: https://andona.org/clown-town-2

ANDOVER: Intro to Pickleball (Adults)

Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis! At this workshop, players will be taught the rules of the sport as well as some common skills and techniques needed to play the game.

6-8 p.m., Rec Park Pickleball Courts

Cost: $20 per person

Info: www.andoverrec.com

HAVERHILL: Scratch Ticket Bingo Night (18+ Only)

Play 8 rounds of Bingo with scratch ticket prizes, plus a grand finale winner who takes the remaining scratch ticket round. There will be a cash bar with free finger food. 

7 p.m., AmVets Post 147, 76 Primrose Street

Cost: $30 in advance, $35 at the door

Register: www.haverhilleducationfoundation.org

SATURDAY, MAY 20

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Garden Club Plant Sale

Members and friends donate perennials from their yards and there is also be a wide selection of flowering annuals, vegetables and herbs. The sale will take place rain or shine.

8 a.m. until sold out, Bradford Common, off South Main and Salem Streets

METHUEN: Flag Replacement Ceremony

Boston Bruins official anthem singer Todd Angilly to sing the National Anthem. Volunteers from city and youth groups will place flags on veterans graves.

8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N Lowell Street

If you wish to volunteer, call 978-983-8585

ANDOVER: Clown Town

Along with the rides and carnival games, they’ll have face painting, sand art/crafts, toddler/preschool games, snow cones, candy, coffee, pizza, and more. The rides and carnival games will stay open until 8 p.m., but everything else will close at 4 p.m., so come early!

10-11 a.m.: Sensory Friendly Hour

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.:  Carnival rides/games, kiddie games, sand art, DJ/music, and food

Central Park, 1 Whittier Street

Info: https://andona.org/clown-town-2

MERRIMAC: Silent Auction Reception

Friends of the Merrimac Public Library Silent Auction of mini-artwork.

11:30 a.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main Street 

Bidding closes on May 20 at 12 p.m.

Proceeds to support the Merrimac Public Library Art Exhibit for 2023.

Info: 978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org

METHUEN: Messy Art (Ages 3-6)

Bring your kids to this art program, where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess might end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a "stainable" outfit!)

1-1:45 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Publishing with Literary Agent

Writers aspiring to be published are invited to this special in-person presentation by Jan L. Kardys.

1-2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 34 Main Street

Registration recommended: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SUNDAY, MAY 21

ANDOVER: Gyro Sunday

Gyro and chips, $10; Frappe, $5; Bougatsa, $5; Frappe & Bougatsa Combo, $8. While supplies last!

Sts Constantine And Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road

Info: www.greekboston.com/event/gyro-sunday-andover-ma

NORTH ANDOVER: Sheep Shearing Festival

Activities include Border Collie sheep herding, sheep shearing, wool spinning, pony rides and more.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Andover Town Common (Free shuttle service from Franklin School and North Andover Middle School)

Cost: Free Admission

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour

Explore the industrial and social history and the many innovations that were powered by the Shawsheen River that runs through this fascinating neighborhood proudly referred to as the "Vale". Learn about the German Club, dance halls, canoe launches, and even a famous murder.

1-2:30 p.m., Andover Center For History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Registration required: 978-475-2236 / Email mtubinis@andoverhistoryandculture.org

ANDOVER: Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Book Signing Event

A lively and fun-filled talk with author Matt Robinson about all things Ivy-League (and glean some insider views into publishing your own books, too)!

2 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street

Info/Reserve your seat: Email: andover@hugobooksinc.com

HAVERHILL: Artists Reception and Awards Presentation

The public is welcome to the reception and awards presentation for the annual Open Art Exhibit of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association. The exxibit runs through May 31.

2:30-4 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

ANDOVER: Organ Recital by Jeremy Bruns

Featuring works by J. S. Bach and Olivier Messiaen. A free will offering at the door. A reception follows the service.

4:30 p.m., The Parish of Christ Church, 33 Central Street

Info: www.christchurchandover.org

