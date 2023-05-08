MONDAY, MAY 8

MERRIMAC: Silent Auction

May 8 to May 20

Friends of the Merrimac Public Library Silent Auction of mini-artwork.

A Silent Auction Reception on Sat., May 20 at 11:30 a.m.

Bidding closes on May 20 at 12 p.m.

Proceeds to support the Merrimac Public Library Art Exhibit for 2023.

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

AMESBURY: Multi-Chamber Small Business Roundtable

Join the Greater Haverhill Chamber, Amesbury Chamber, Greater Newburyport Chamber, Congressman Seth Moulton and US Chamber VP Steve McAllister for a discussion on the challenges and opportunities our businesses face in the region.

12-1 p.m., Barewolf Brewing, 12 Oakland Street

Must register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

METHUEN: Immigration Policy Updates and the Work Ahead (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TUESDAY, MAY 9

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month

Join other parents and caregivers in the Merrimack Valley and beyond to discuss topics on transition into adulthood planning, to share resources, problem solve and connect with each other!

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturday at the Barnard House

Built in 1715, the home retains much of the original construction.

11 a.m. — 2 p.m., Barnard House, 179 Osgood Street

Cost: Admission is free; donations welcome

Info: www.andoverhistoricalsociety.org

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Stress Management & Building Resiliency for Challenging Times

An educational talk about stress, how it impacts our health, brain, thoughts, emotions and sleep.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.

Info: 978-388-2552

LAWRENCE: Free Cooking Classes

May 9, 16 & 23 and June 6 & 13 (must commit to all five classes)

Take your culinary skills to the next level while learning how to cook delicious and healthy food.

6-8 p.m., Groundwork Lawrence, 50 Island Street

Must register: www.allevents.in

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: Learn How To Become Energy Efficient

Come learn about local, state, and federal energy efficiency programs available to both renters and homeowners that can help you save money.

6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Rare Book Specialist Presentation (Virtual and In-person)

Kenneth Gloss, a rare book specialist and appraiser, will talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop (www.brattlebookshop.com/about), which goes back to circa 1825. Ken will discuss the value of old and rare books.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info/register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Finding Unknown Close Family with DNA

Learn how DNA can help you find unknown close family members.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets the 2nd Thursday of every month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Explore the Adams National Historic Park (Virtual)

Learn about this National Historical Park with Supervisory Park Ranger Jessica Pilkington.

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Virtual Death Cafe

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts Club (Ages 12-18)

Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.

3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Fishing Workshop (Ages 7-14)

Novice anglers are welcome. Parents are encouraged to help bait the line! Rods & reels available if needed.

4:30-6:30 p.m., Pomps Pond

Cost: $20 per person

Info: www.andoverrec.com

NEWBURYPORT: The Butterfly Benefit

Don’t miss this night of art & adventure to benefit the children and families of Lucy’s Love Bus!

5-9 p.m., Riverwalk Brewing Company, 40 Parker Street

Cost: $75

Tickets: www.lucyslovebus.org

HAVERHILL: Business After Hours

Hear from the staff about the incredible history of this Haverhill gem.

5:30-7:30 p.m., Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave

Cost: Free for Haverhill Chamber members, $20 for non-members

Register: www.haverhillchamber.com

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

