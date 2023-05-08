MONDAY, MAY 8
MERRIMAC: Silent Auction
May 8 to May 20
Friends of the Merrimac Public Library Silent Auction of mini-artwork.
A Silent Auction Reception on Sat., May 20 at 11:30 a.m.
Bidding closes on May 20 at 12 p.m.
Proceeds to support the Merrimac Public Library Art Exhibit for 2023.
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Mondays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Mondays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
AMESBURY: Multi-Chamber Small Business Roundtable
Join the Greater Haverhill Chamber, Amesbury Chamber, Greater Newburyport Chamber, Congressman Seth Moulton and US Chamber VP Steve McAllister for a discussion on the challenges and opportunities our businesses face in the region.
12-1 p.m., Barewolf Brewing, 12 Oakland Street
Must register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
METHUEN: Immigration Policy Updates and the Work Ahead (Virtual)
7 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, MAY 9
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val
Tuesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month
Join other parents and caregivers in the Merrimack Valley and beyond to discuss topics on transition into adulthood planning, to share resources, problem solve and connect with each other!
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturday at the Barnard House
Built in 1715, the home retains much of the original construction.
11 a.m. — 2 p.m., Barnard House, 179 Osgood Street
Cost: Admission is free; donations welcome
Info: www.andoverhistoricalsociety.org
METHUEN: Ceramics
Tuesdays
12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Stress Management & Building Resiliency for Challenging Times
An educational talk about stress, how it impacts our health, brain, thoughts, emotions and sleep.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.
Info: 978-388-2552
LAWRENCE: Free Cooking Classes
May 9, 16 & 23 and June 6 & 13 (must commit to all five classes)
Take your culinary skills to the next level while learning how to cook delicious and healthy food.
6-8 p.m., Groundwork Lawrence, 50 Island Street
Must register: www.allevents.in
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Learn How To Become Energy Efficient
Come learn about local, state, and federal energy efficiency programs available to both renters and homeowners that can help you save money.
6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Rare Book Specialist Presentation (Virtual and In-person)
Kenneth Gloss, a rare book specialist and appraiser, will talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop (www.brattlebookshop.com/about), which goes back to circa 1825. Ken will discuss the value of old and rare books.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info/register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Finding Unknown Close Family with DNA
Learn how DNA can help you find unknown close family members.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian
Wednesdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Quilting
Wednesdays
9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets the 2nd Thursday of every month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Zumba
Wednesdays
10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
ANDOVER: Explore the Adams National Historic Park (Virtual)
Learn about this National Historical Park with Supervisory Park Ranger Jessica Pilkington.
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Virtual Death Cafe
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts Club (Ages 12-18)
Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.
3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fishing Workshop (Ages 7-14)
Novice anglers are welcome. Parents are encouraged to help bait the line! Rods & reels available if needed.
4:30-6:30 p.m., Pomps Pond
Cost: $20 per person
Info: www.andoverrec.com
NEWBURYPORT: The Butterfly Benefit
Don’t miss this night of art & adventure to benefit the children and families of Lucy’s Love Bus!
5-9 p.m., Riverwalk Brewing Company, 40 Parker Street
Cost: $75
Tickets: www.lucyslovebus.org
HAVERHILL: Business After Hours
Hear from the staff about the incredible history of this Haverhill gem.
5:30-7:30 p.m., Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave
Cost: Free for Haverhill Chamber members, $20 for non-members
Register: www.haverhillchamber.com
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
