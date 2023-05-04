THURSDAY, MAY 4

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Japanese Bunka

Thursdays

9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Thursdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the 1st Thursday of each month

Join other parents and caregivers for those who are currently enrolled in either Participant Directed Program (PDP) or Agency with Choice (AWC) to exchange ideas, share resources and to connect with each other.

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Bridge Group

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Whist

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival

Features rides, games, and food!

6 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street

Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com

HAVERHILL: Spring Speaker Series

“Understanding NAGPRA: A case study of the Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology and the Wabanaki Confederacy” by Maria Taylor.

6:30 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

FRIDAY, MAY 5

NORTH ANDOVER: Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic

The Catmobile is coming to North Andover, offering a low-cost, mobile spay/neuter clinic.

North Andover Police Station, 1475 Osgood Street

Cost: Male cats: $100 / Female cats: $150

Appointment required: 978-465-1940 / www.mrfrs.org/catmobile

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale

4-7 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Cost: They will have a selection of special books individually priced between $1 and $10 — but for all others, you can fill a bag they provide for one flat price!

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: 150th Anniversary Open House

Memorial Hall Library is celebrating 150 years! Don’t miss the entertainment, memories, and fun!

5-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Retro Night in the Teen Room

The Teen Room will host a “Retro Night” for teens to sample snacks from bygone eras and help assemble a time capsule that will be opened in 50 years!

5-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival

Features rides, games, and food!

6 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street

Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com

AMESBURY: Open Mic

Open stage for music, poetry, comedy, stories, and more. Featuring Markus Belanger, singer-songwriter and activist.

7 p.m., Imagine Studios, 47 Main Street

Questions? 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org

SATURDAY, MAY 6

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale

9 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Cost: They will have a selection of special books individually priced between $1 and $10 — but for all others, you can fill a bag they provide for one flat price!

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Cornhole Tournament (Ages 18+)

Enter the tournament, or just enjoy lunch, axe throwing, golf simulator, darts, pool, and Jenga.

11 a.m. — 5 p.m., 721 S Main Street

Cost: Tournament: $220/General Admission: $100

Proceeds to benefit Second Chance for Sight

Info/tickets: www.secondchanceforsight.com

HAVERHILL: Blooms and Brushstrokes Flower and Art Show

Includes raffles, bake sale, and more.

1-4 p.m., Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings, 254 Amesbury Road

Proceeds from the event will go to the Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapter for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Questions? 978-556-1600

LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival

Features rides, games, and food!

1 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street

Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com

ANDOVER: Memorial Hall Library Walking Tour

Local History Librarian, Stephanie Aude and colleagues will lead a 45-minute guided tour highlighting historical features and artwork inside and around the library block. Meet on the front, Main Street steps of Memorial Hall Library. The tour will be followed by light refreshments on the roof deck.

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Rain date: Sat., May 13 at 2 p.m.

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Kentucky Derby ‘Down & Derby’ Fundraiser

Dust off your big hats, and bow ties, prizes for best dressed! Race, Southern Fare, Raffles, Contests, Live Auction, entertainment including Dance Performances, and the Magic Mirror Photo Booth! Do some good and have some fun…Bless your Heart!

5:30 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Tickets: $125 per person / Proceeds to support Pegasus House, Women’s View, and the Daybreak Shelter

Info/tickets: www.psychologicalcenter.com or Eventbrite

Questions? Carina Pappalardo, 978-291-2262 / Carina.pappalardo@psychologicalcenter.com / Liz Bakinowski, 617 633-9971 / Liz.Bakinowski@psychologicalcenter.com

SUNDAY, MAY 7

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale

12-3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Cost: They will have a selection of special books individually priced between $1 and $10 — but for all others, you can fill a bag they provide for one flat price!

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Walking Tour: Historic Mill District — Smith & Dove

1 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!

Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival

Features rides, games, and food!

1 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street

Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com

METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting

At the grand opening event, you will have the opportunity to explore the beautiful facilities, meet their talented team of beauty experts, and enjoy a variety of refreshments and snacks.

1-4 p.m., The Green Room Beauty Bar, 500 Jackson Street

Info: 978-308-9540

ANDOVER: Spring Concert

Enjoy an afternoon of piano music, performed by students of the Merrimack Valley Music Teachers Association.

2-3:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Andover Choral Society presents ‘Sunday with Salieri and Schubert’

Featuring Antonio Salieri’s Mass in D and Franz Schubert’s Mass in G . Salieri discovered Schubert at the age of 7 and became his most influential teacher and mentor in the early 1800s.

3-5 p.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street

Cost: $25 in advance/$30 at the door/$10 Students

Info: www.andoverchoralsociety.org

