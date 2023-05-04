THURSDAY, MAY 4
METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat
Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Japanese Bunka
Thursdays
9:30-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat
Thursdays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the 1st Thursday of each month
Join other parents and caregivers for those who are currently enrolled in either Participant Directed Program (PDP) or Agency with Choice (AWC) to exchange ideas, share resources and to connect with each other.
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Bridge Group
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Happy Hearts Chorus
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Whist
Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival
Features rides, games, and food!
6 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street
Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com
HAVERHILL: Spring Speaker Series
“Understanding NAGPRA: A case study of the Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology and the Wabanaki Confederacy” by Maria Taylor.
6:30 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
FRIDAY, MAY 5
NORTH ANDOVER: Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic
The Catmobile is coming to North Andover, offering a low-cost, mobile spay/neuter clinic.
North Andover Police Station, 1475 Osgood Street
Cost: Male cats: $100 / Female cats: $150
Appointment required: 978-465-1940 / www.mrfrs.org/catmobile
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
4-7 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Cost: They will have a selection of special books individually priced between $1 and $10 — but for all others, you can fill a bag they provide for one flat price!
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: 150th Anniversary Open House
Memorial Hall Library is celebrating 150 years! Don’t miss the entertainment, memories, and fun!
5-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Retro Night in the Teen Room
The Teen Room will host a “Retro Night” for teens to sample snacks from bygone eras and help assemble a time capsule that will be opened in 50 years!
5-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival
Features rides, games, and food!
6 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street
Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com
AMESBURY: Open Mic
Open stage for music, poetry, comedy, stories, and more. Featuring Markus Belanger, singer-songwriter and activist.
7 p.m., Imagine Studios, 47 Main Street
Questions? 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
SATURDAY, MAY 6
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
9 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Cost: They will have a selection of special books individually priced between $1 and $10 — but for all others, you can fill a bag they provide for one flat price!
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Cornhole Tournament (Ages 18+)
Enter the tournament, or just enjoy lunch, axe throwing, golf simulator, darts, pool, and Jenga.
11 a.m. — 5 p.m., 721 S Main Street
Cost: Tournament: $220/General Admission: $100
Proceeds to benefit Second Chance for Sight
Info/tickets: www.secondchanceforsight.com
HAVERHILL: Blooms and Brushstrokes Flower and Art Show
Includes raffles, bake sale, and more.
1-4 p.m., Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings, 254 Amesbury Road
Proceeds from the event will go to the Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapter for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Questions? 978-556-1600
LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival
Features rides, games, and food!
1 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street
Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com
ANDOVER: Memorial Hall Library Walking Tour
Local History Librarian, Stephanie Aude and colleagues will lead a 45-minute guided tour highlighting historical features and artwork inside and around the library block. Meet on the front, Main Street steps of Memorial Hall Library. The tour will be followed by light refreshments on the roof deck.
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Rain date: Sat., May 13 at 2 p.m.
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Kentucky Derby ‘Down & Derby’ Fundraiser
Dust off your big hats, and bow ties, prizes for best dressed! Race, Southern Fare, Raffles, Contests, Live Auction, entertainment including Dance Performances, and the Magic Mirror Photo Booth! Do some good and have some fun…Bless your Heart!
5:30 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Tickets: $125 per person / Proceeds to support Pegasus House, Women’s View, and the Daybreak Shelter
Info/tickets: www.psychologicalcenter.com or Eventbrite
Questions? Carina Pappalardo, 978-291-2262 / Carina.pappalardo@psychologicalcenter.com / Liz Bakinowski, 617 633-9971 / Liz.Bakinowski@psychologicalcenter.com
SUNDAY, MAY 7
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
12-3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Cost: They will have a selection of special books individually priced between $1 and $10 — but for all others, you can fill a bag they provide for one flat price!
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Walking Tour: Historic Mill District — Smith & Dove
1 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: “Pay what you like.” You choose how much you’d like to pay for the program!
Registration required: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival
Features rides, games, and food!
1 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street
Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com
METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting
At the grand opening event, you will have the opportunity to explore the beautiful facilities, meet their talented team of beauty experts, and enjoy a variety of refreshments and snacks.
1-4 p.m., The Green Room Beauty Bar, 500 Jackson Street
Info: 978-308-9540
ANDOVER: Spring Concert
Enjoy an afternoon of piano music, performed by students of the Merrimack Valley Music Teachers Association.
2-3:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Andover Choral Society presents ‘Sunday with Salieri and Schubert’
Featuring Antonio Salieri’s Mass in D and Franz Schubert’s Mass in G . Salieri discovered Schubert at the age of 7 and became his most influential teacher and mentor in the early 1800s.
3-5 p.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Cost: $25 in advance/$30 at the door/$10 Students
Info: www.andoverchoralsociety.org
