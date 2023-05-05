FRIDAY, MAY 5
NORTH ANDOVER: Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic
The Catmobile is coming to North Andover, offering a low-cost, mobile spay/neuter clinic.
North Andover Police Station, 1475 Osgood Street
Cost: Male cats: $100 / Female cats: $150
Appointment required: 978-465-1940 / www.mrfrs.org/catmobile
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
METHUEN: Yoga with Joan
Fridays
9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
4-7 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Cost: They will have a selection of special books individually priced between $1 and $10 — but for all others, you can fill a bag they provide for one flat price!
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: 150th Anniversary Open House
Memorial Hall Library is celebrating 150 years! Don’t miss the entertainment, memories, and fun!
5-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Retro Night in the Teen Room
The Teen Room will host a “Retro Night” for teens to sample snacks from bygone eras and help assemble a time capsule that will be opened in 50 years!
5-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival
Features rides, games, and food!
6 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street
Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com
AMESBURY: Open Mic
Open stage for music, poetry, comedy, stories, and more. Featuring Markus Belanger, singer-songwriter and activist.
7 p.m., Imagine Studios, 47 Main Street
Questions? 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
SATURDAY, MAY 6
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
9 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Cost: They will have a selection of special books individually priced between $1 and $10 — but for all others, you can fill a bag they provide for one flat price!
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Cornhole Tournament (Ages 18+)
Enter the tournament, or just enjoy lunch, axe throwing, golf simulator, darts, pool, and Jenga.
11 a.m. — 5 p.m., 721 S Main Street
Cost: Tournament: $220/General Admission: $100
Proceeds to benefit Second Chance for Sight
Info/tickets: www.secondchanceforsight.com
HAVERHILL: Blooms and Brushstrokes Flower and Art Show
Includes raffles, bake sale, and more.
1-4 p.m., Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings, 254 Amesbury Road
Proceeds from the event will go to the Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapter for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Questions? 978-556-1600
LAWRENCE: Lawrence Carnival
Features rides, games, and food!
1 p.m., Campagnone Park, 215 Common Street
Info/tickets: www.fiestashows.com
ANDOVER: Memorial Hall Library Walking Tour
Local History Librarian, Stephanie Aude and colleagues will lead a 45-minute guided tour highlighting historical features and artwork inside and around the library block. Meet on the front, Main Street steps of Memorial Hall Library. The tour will be followed by light refreshments on the roof deck.
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Rain date: Sat., May 13 at 2 p.m.
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Kentucky Derby ‘Down & Derby’ Fundraiser
Dust off your big hats, and bow ties, prizes for best dressed! Race, Southern Fare, Raffles, Contests, Live Auction, entertainment including Dance Performances, and the Magic Mirror Photo Booth! Do some good and have some fun…Bless your Heart!
5:30 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Tickets: $125 per person / Proceeds to support Pegasus House, Women’s View, and the Daybreak Shelter
Info/tickets: www.psychologicalcenter.com or Eventbrite
Questions? Carina Pappalardo, 978-291-2262 / Carina.pappalardo@psychologicalcenter.com / Liz Bakinowski, 617 633-9971 / Liz.Bakinowski@psychologicalcenter.com
