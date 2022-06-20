HAVERHILL — The Rocks Village Bridge is now open for marine traffic, paving the way for long-awaited boat tours this summer.
At the beginning of May, Mayor James Fiorentini announced the expansion of public docks downtown, improvements that open the door for new boat excursions.
“In preparation of a new passenger riverboat coming to downtown Haverhill and the return of Plum Island Kayak, the city is expanding and making other improvements to public boat docks behind the Tap restaurant off Washington Street,” the press release states.
Unfortunately, after an over-height truck struck the Rocks Village Bridge in March, the bridge had been shut down to marine, pedestrian, and vehicular traffic for weeks, threatening the tours. Last Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the bridge is open for marine traffic.
“With the swing span opened, the channel is now available for use by marine traffic that normally requires the bridge to be opened,” the press release read. “The bridge will remain unavailable to pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles until the permanent repairs are completed and the bridge is returned into service.”
Fiorentini has been wanting to implement a boat tour for years, as Haverhill has had boat tours in the past, but he was worried that the closure of the bridge would hurt this progress.
“I thought it would kill it,” he said. “I’m glad that it has been reopened to marine traffic. I really thought it would kill it. We’re all very excited about it, for both the boat tour and the kayaks. We have a lot going on downtown, and it’s a great way to bring people to the excitement of downtown. It’s a great way to see the river, too.”
Sam Amari, Haverhill Harbor Commission chairman, is also looking forward to the new boat tour this summer.
“I think the whole city is excited,” Amari said. “I think they’ll all enjoy it. It’ll be a nice thing for the summer.”
The tours will be run by the Newburyport group Yankee Clipper Tours, on a boat that can hold 35-44 passengers. Amari spoke highly of Captain Paul Aziz, owner of Yankee Clipper Tours, who will be running the boat tours.
“He has a great track record of harbor tours out of Newburyport,” Amari said. “He’s well-versed and knowledgeable.”
Aziz told the Commission in January that he would follow the same guidelines in Haverhill that he follows in Newburyport.
“The boat is a 30-foot, aluminum, catamaran deck boat, and the model I’ll follow is basically the same as I do in Newburyport, which is one-hour public trips, 90-minute sunset cruises and private charters and some pro bono work for nonprofits and environmental groups,” said Aziz, who is also a biology and environmental science teacher. He has been running Yankee Clipper Tours for 17 years, and his hour-long narrated tours consist of a mixture of history and biology. He hopes to begin tours sometime in July.
“Optimistically, we would start July 1st, but hopefully sometime in July,” Aziz said. “The boat has to go through the Coast Guard’s examination process, so I can’t guarantee an exact date.”
