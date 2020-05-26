HAVERHILL — Masses at All Saints Church will resume for Pentecost next weekend. Masses will be on Saturday at 4 p.m. in English and at 6 p.m. in Spanish, and on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in English, and at noon in Spanish.
Daily Masses resumed on Tuesday at 12:10 p.m. in English and at 6 p.m. in Spanish. Please note the time change for daily Mass in English. Daily Mass in English will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. in the main church. This will enable attendees to help clean the church following any funeral Masses.
The Rev. Chris Wallace, pastor of All Saints, is asking people not to attend Mass if they or someone in their household are feeling sick, especially with any symptoms of COVID-19, or has been exposed to someone who has the virus.
People who are in high-risk categories are advised to stay home and are not obligated to attend Mass at this time.
Please wear face coverings at all times. Children under 2 should not wear a mask, and parents of children ages 2 to 5 should decide whether their child should wear a mask.
Every third pew is available for seating to maintain six-foot distancing. Households of four or more people are asked to sit front center.
Churhch-goers are asked to enter by the Blaisdell Street entrance and exit at the front entrance. Ushers will count the number of people entering the church and assist with seating. At the end of Mass, ushers will dismiss one row at a time to exit via the front entrance.
When receiving communion, people are asked to maintain proper spacing and follow the directives of ushers. Do not make hand contact with the priest or eucharistic minister during Communion. Bulletins will be available upon exit and hand sanitizer will be available.
Volunteer ushers and sanitizing helpers are needed. Please email info@allsaintshaverhill.org to sign up.
Webinar on protecting elders from COVID-19 scams
CONCORD — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, will host a senior citizen consumer protection webinar on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to alert older Granite Staters on COVID-19-related frauds and scams.
The event comes as the Federal Trade Commission reports a high number of fraud complaints related to the pandemic.
Many of these scams specifically target senior citizens, who may be unfamiliar with the evolving tactics used by criminals and are now more isolated from others as a result of social distancing.
Shaheen will be joined by AARP N.H. State Director Todd Fahey; Brandon Garod, senior assistant attorney general at the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office; Colleen Tessler of the FTC; Inspector Brian Evans of the U.S. Postal Inspector Services; and Kevin McKeon, district congressional liaison at the Internal Revenue Service.
During the call, the participants will alert senior citizens to common COVID-19-related scams that have appeared and tell them how to protect themselves from becoming victims.
Media members who want to participate in the call must RSVP to allan_rodriguez@shaheen.senate.gov to receive a link to view the webinar.
Chamber offers free business webinars
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering series of free webinars beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with "Returning from Military and Entering the Business World" featuring guest speaker, veteran Sal DeFranco and veterans loan specialist Bill Kelley.
Other events are:
Friday at 10 a.m., Virtual Networking Mixer
Wednesday, June 3, at noon, Next Generation Leaders Annual Conference with keynote speaker Congresswoman Lori Trahan
Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m., free webinar titled "Making Sense of Online Marketing: A Simple Checklist for Success."
Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com by clicking on the link to "Webinars."
Low-cost drive-thru pet vaccine clinics offered
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Animal Rescue League is offering low cost, drive-thru clinics for pet vaccines from May 27 to June 2.
Vaccines for rabies, canine/feline distemper and kennel cough will be available for $20 each. Vaccines for pets are by appointment only between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier.
Owners are also asked to wear masks for the appointments. More information on how to sign up can be found at sarlnh.org.