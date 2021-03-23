Mayor: 3rd new company coming to Haverhill business park means 750 jobs total

HAVERHILL — A third company new to Haverhill will move into the Broadway Business Park, hiking the total of new jobs in the park to as many as 750, Mayor James Fiorentini said.
Edwards Vacuum company plans to build a high-tech innovation center on undeveloped land along Creek Brook Drive, near the back of the business park off Route 97, the mayor said. The announcement came in his annual state of the city speech Tuesday night at the Citizens Center.
The company plans to open the innovation center in the summer of 2022, bringing as many as 250 jobs, many of them high-paid scientist and engineering positions, Fiorentini said.
Edwards Vacuum joins two other companies moving to the park soon — Monogram Foods and Amazon. Plans by those companies to come to Haverhill have been announced in recent months. Together they are expected to bring 500 jobs, city officials said.
Last month, the city's Conservation Commission approved an environmental permit for Paradigm Properties to construct a 128,000-square-foot, one-story building to be leased by Monogram Foods in the business park.
Monogram Foods, a privately held Memphis, Tennessee-based manufacturer and marketer of products such as Wild Bill's Beef Jerky and brands like Johnsonville and Butterball, is expected to bring 350 jobs to Haverhill, city officials said. The company is looking to break ground in April.
Amazon has plans to open a 142,000-square-foot distribution center as part of the e-commerce giant's "last mile" fulfillment program.
Fiorentini said he expects Amazon will bring 150 jobs to the site, which was formerly occupied by the Southwick clothing company at 25 Computer Drive in the business park.
Dacon Corporation of Natick will create a 121,800-square-foot building for Edwards Vacuum, a developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related services, according to a press release from Dacon.
This building is needed because of Edwards’ acquisition of Brooks Automation, which expands the company's technology offerings in the semiconductor and general vacuum industries, the press release said.
Edwards works in a variety of markets — analytical instruments, chemical/food processing, power generation, renewable energy, display technology, industrial solutions, and scientific research and development.
The design of this two-story building known as a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) facility focuses on four areas: manufacturing, labs, offices and warehousing.
"The objective is to create a state-of-the-art, innovation and solutions center, improving overall efficiency of assembly, research and development, new product introductions and related operations activities,” said John O’Sullivan, general manager.
Visual connections to the community's heritage are a unique part of each of Edwards’ facilities, company officials said. With Haverhill’s industrial growth from the 1830s to the 1920s stemming from shoe and other manufacturing, the company's new complex will feature images of old-fashioned factories, according to the press release.
In consideration of renewable energies, the complex will include provisions for a future solar setup, reduced water usage, high efficiency cooling systems, EV parking and dark sky compliant lighting, the company said. Bike and walking paths will connect to the existing city recreational trail system currently north of the site, the company said.
Paths will have environmental education and rest areas for employees to interact with nature and the community, company officials said.
Unlike any previous state of the city speeches during his 17 years as mayor — or even addresses given by Haverhill leaders in the 80 years before that — Fiorentini's remarks also focused on how the community will recover from the pandemic.
The mayor used his annual speech to talk about the importance of local health care workers in the last year as Haverhill dealt with COVID-19 — the first pandemic in a century.
His speech, titled "A Salute to the City’s Health Care Workers,” focused on the role played by Haverhill’s doctors, nurses and other medical professionals critical to helping residents deal with illness and the threat of death from the virus.